Swaffham teamwork to help keep homeless people warm in King's Lynn
Published: 15:30, 01 January 2021
Homeless people have been supplied with warm clothing for the cold winter months thanks to the initiative of a community group and business.
Swaffham lions were contacted by Artichoke, a shop in the town, requesting to find a home for scarves and hats they wished to donate.
Tony Lakey, Swaffham Lions welfare chairman, took the donations to the Purfleet Trust homeless charity in Lynn.
This follows a series of donations the Lions have distributed over the festive season including, a Christmas hamper, handmade goodie bags and over 300 toys.