Homeless people have been supplied with warm clothing for the cold winter months thanks to the initiative of a community group and business.

Swaffham lions were contacted by Artichoke, a shop in the town, requesting to find a home for scarves and hats they wished to donate.

Tony Lakey, Swaffham Lions welfare chairman, took the donations to the Purfleet Trust homeless charity in Lynn.

Tony Lakey, Swaffham Lions welfare chairman, receives the donations from Artichoke in Swaffham. Picture: SUBMITTED

This follows a series of donations the Lions have distributed over the festive season including, a Christmas hamper, handmade goodie bags and over 300 toys.