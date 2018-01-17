Hemingways back Love West Norfolk

Renowned designers Wayne and Gerardine Hemingway have got behind the Love West Norfolk campaign.

The couple, who were the founders of famous fashion brand Red or Dead, now run Hemingway Design, delivering varied work in urban design, furniture, fashion, interiors, exhibitions, and the arts.

Wayne Hemingway tours Hillington Square. From left: Alex Ely, Wayne and Geraldine Hemingway with Tony Hall.

Wayne and Gerardine have links to West Norfolk, having worked with Freebridge Community Housing on the Hillington Square redesign in King’s Lynn.

The estate is undergoing a dramatic transformation, offering modern, high quality homes.

Wayne and Gerardine said:

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our years working on the re-imagining of Hillington Square in King’s Lynn.

“We have got to know the beautiful town and always get a warm welcome.

“We have even started to enjoy that long train journey from London and all the lovely towns it passes through as you approach Kings Lynn”.

Plenty of other people have been contacting the the Love West Norfolk facebook page to say why they love the area.

Roxanne Cross said: “So many nice places to go for walks - beaches, commons -all right on your doorstep. Sometimes you take it for granted. Also some of the best places to go for dinner in Norfolk. “

Hayley Culham said: “We are in a great location with awesome world class beaches on our doorstep, historic buildings and culture.

“I love the diversity here too. It’s great to see people from different backgrounds living and working alongside each other.

“I am really proud to live here, and being able to show the area off to our visitors is fantastic.

“I think that there is a genuine sense of community, and people and organisations work together for the benefit of the area.

“West Norfolk truly is a special part of the world.”

Share your views on what you love about West Norfolk via the website www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk.