Selling a range of hemp and CBD-based products, the Hemporium Shop, on Chapel Street, in Lynn, has a wide range of health and beauty products on offer.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis, or marijuana.

While CBD is an essential component of medical marijuana, it is derived directly from the hemp plant, which is a cousin of the marijuana plant.

The Hemporium Shop , Chapel Street, Lynn, sells a range of CBD and hemp products and showcases natural remedies. (50524213)

CBD, by itself, does not cause the 'high' that cannabis does.

The shop in Lynn calls attention to the benefits of CBD oil with many being uncovered almost daily.

The shop manager, who preferred to stay anonymous, said: "We always recommend that you research your ailment and issues online, buy only third party tested products and if you are still unsure talk to your GP.

"People use CBD oil and other CBD-based products for many different reasons including reducing pain and inflammation, controlling anxiety which leads to depression as well as insomnia and much many other health issues.

"Some people have and are using CBD oil to gain benefits for conditions that include multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and cancer.

"Although long-term research has not yet provided concrete evidence yet customers are reporting benefits.

"The Hemporium shops are an excellent place to start when learning about the benefits of CBD oil as we have a large customer base that provides us with reviews.

"We will always provide impartial advice and never imply that any of our products are a cure and CBD oil is always sold as an organic food supplement never as a medication."

The Hemporium Shop has business links with the Natural Soap Company in Wells, who provide a hemp hand-soap.

Other products containing CBD and hemp include bath salts, oils, edible bliss balls, tea bags, coffee, patches, capsules and balms.