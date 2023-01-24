Here are some of the most and leasy hygienic places to eat in West Norfolk according to council ratings
Schools, care homes, restaurants and businesses all have to be rated on how well they deal with food.
Some have received glowing five out of five ratings, which are 'very good' and require no improvement.
Whereas a handful of restaurants and takeaways in West Norfolk have been slammed with a two, one, or even zero food hygiene rating, with one business being told that urgent improvement is necessary.
All ratings, issued by West Norfolk Council, are publicly available at www.food.gov.uk/ratings
Places across the borough received five star ratings, just some of them being the King's Arms in Shouldham, The Pizza Slice Guy in Lynn, The Angel at Watlington and the Sunshine Cafe in Downham.
However, others didn't receive such a glowing rating, with four places in West Norfolk given a rating of one, two of them being Voujon in Lynn and the Ship Inn in Narborough.
Are you worried that your favourite pub, restaurant, cafe or takeaway has a bad rating? We've found out which places have been given a good, or a bad rating in the last year.
Find out which ones are some of the highest rated, and the lowest, in the borough below:
Businesses with five star ratings (Very good) in 2022/23:
- 4 In Love PE30, Lynn
- 7th Heaven, Lynn
- Ancient Marnier Inn, Old Hunstanton
- Bitsons Fish Shop, Lynn
- Becca's Bakes & Cakes, Lynn
- Alive Corn Exchange, Lynn
- Baxterstory, Lynn
- Cafe Moccha, Lynn
- Cafe Roasta, Lynn
- Carpenters Arms, East Winch
- Chilli Masters, Lynn
- Coombs Catering Partnership, Lynn
- Costa Coffee, Broad Street, Lynn and QEH Lynn
- Country Line Buffet Bar, Lynn
- Dobbies Garden Centre, Lynn
- Domino's Pizza, Lynn Hardwick
- Flames Kebab, Lynn
- Galliano's Trading, Lynn
- Gem's Peri Peri, Lynn
- George and Dragon Public House, Wereham
- Golden Grill, Lynn
- Greggs, Hardwick Industrial Estate, Lynn
- Hilgay Rose and Crown
- Kings Arms, Shouldham
- King William IV Country Inn and Restaurant, Sedgeford
- Little Sharks Soft Play, Lynn
- Live and Let Live, Downham
- Loke Fish Bar, Lynn
- Lynn Peri Peri
- Lynnsport
- Marleys Cafe, Lynn
- Marriots Warehouse, Lynn
- McDonalds, Lynn High Street and Hardwick Industrial Estate
- Mem's Kitchen, Lynn
- Merkur Cashino, Lynn
- Middletons Steak House
- Nando's, Lynn
- Nice and Tasty Patisserie, Lynn
- Orb & Sceptre, Lynn
- Pavilion Coffee House, Lynn
- Pearl River, Lynn
- Pizza Express, Lynn
- Pizza Hut, London Road, Lynn
- Poco Lounge, Lynn
- Portland Plaice Fish and Chips, Lynn
- Prezzo, Lynn
- Queen Victoria, Snettisham
- Reffley Fish Bar, Lynn
- Renegade Spudz, Lynn
- Resist! Vegan Kitchen, Lynn
- Rose and Crown Public House, Snettisham
- Rumbles, Lynn
- Rusty Krab Rum Shop and Bar, Lynn
- South Wootton Takeaway, Lynn
- Steam House Cafe, Lynn
- Strikes Bowling, Lynn
- Subway, Lynn High Street and Hardwick Retail Park
- Taste of India, Lynn
- Tennyson Tandoori, Lynn
- The Angel, Watlington
- The Bell Inn, Denver
- The Bushel and Strike, Heacham
- The Cabin, Lynn
- The Crown Hotel, Downham
- The Crown Inn, Lynn
- The Filling Station, Lynn
- The Gate Inn, Middleton, Lynn
- The Gatehouse, Lynn
- The Gin Trap, Hunstanton
- The Hero, Burham Overy Staithe
- The Heron, Stowbridge
- The Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Thorpe
- The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe
- The Kebab Master, Lynn
- The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham
- The Old White Bell, Downham
- The Pizza Slice Guy, Lynn
- The Railway Inn Public House, Docking
- The Rathskeller, Lynn
- The Ship Hotel, Brancaster
- The Stag, West Acre
- The Station Bar and Restaurant, Swaffham
- The Sugar Shack, Lynn
- The Swan Inn, Gooderstone
- The Three Horseshoes, Lynn
- The White Horse, Holme Next The Sea
- The Windmill, Necton
- Top Chef, Lynn
- Waffle-opolis, Lynn
- Waterside Bar, Hunstanton
- Yo! To Go! Lynn
- Church Farm Stow Bardolph
- Jack's Restaurant at Woodlakes
- McDonald's West Lynn
- Costa, Necton
- Market Cross Cafe Bar
- Mother Hubbards, Swaffham
- Shelley's, Swaffham
- Sugar Rush Treats, Swaffham
- The Teapot Cafe, Swaffham
- Andymacs Fish and Chip Shop, Terrington St Clement
- Apple Cafe, West Acre
- Arbuckles, Downham
- Bay Tree Hilgay
- Bluebells, Downham
- Castle Acre Fish and Chips
- Classic Catering, Downham
- Cooper's Plaice, Clenchwarton
- Costa Coffee, Downham
- Dice and Decks board game cafe, Downham
- Direct Pizza, Downham
- Docking Fish Bar
- Donatos Pizza and Kebab House, Marham
- Downham Cafe
- Giardini Di Naxos, Downham
- Heacham Fish Bar
- Little Chippy, Downham
- Lotus House, Dersingham
- Magdalen Traditional Fish and Chips
- Millennium Pizza, Downham
- Ming's House, Terrington St Clement
- McDonald's, Downham
- Mr Pizza and Kebab, Stoke Ferry
- Narborough Meet and Eat
- Platform One Cafe and Takeaway, Downham
- Rumbles Fish Bar, Downham
- Sally's Fish Bar, Hunstanton
- Star Pizza Kebab, Hunstanton
- Sunshine Cafe and Restaurant, Downham
- Snettisham Beach Fish and Chips
- Tasty House, Downham
- Tubbies Takeaway, Hunstanton
- The Cartshed Tearoom, Great Massingham
- The China Garden House, Hunstanton
- Tropics Hot Food, Dersingham
- Vegas Fish Bar, Hunstanton
- Chalk and Cheese Bed and Breakfast, Shouldham
- Oxburgh Hall
- Bowlers, Hunstanton Pier
- Cafe Legge, Hunstanton
- Chives, Hunstanton
- Costa Coffee, Hunstanton
- Eric's Pizza, Thornham
- Eric's Fish and Chips, Thornham
- Georgies Cafe, Hunstanton
- Henry's of Hunstanton
- Hunstanton Pizza
- Joe's, Hunstanton
- Lighthouse Cafe, Hunstanton
- Old Town Beach Cafe, Hunstanton
- Salad Bowl Cafe, Hunstanton
- Tesco Cafe, Hunstanton
- The Hunstanton Ski Club Cafe and Bar
- The Neptune Inn, Hunstanton
- The Orange Tree, Thornham
- Vegas, Hunstanton
- Costa Coffee, Stanhoe
- Deepdale Cafe, Burnham
- Farmer Fred's, Heacham
- Lavender Lounge, Heacham
- Mocha, Heacham
- No Twenty 9, Burnham Market
- Percy Langley, Burnham Market
- Petals Tearoom, Dersingham
- Snettisham Park Tearooms
- Socious Dining, Burnham Market
- The Granary Snettisham
- Zenezi Cafe,Fakenham
- John's Mr Chips, Swaffham
Businesses with four star ratings (Good) in 2022/23:
- Archers Cafe and Wine Bar, Lynn
- Bar & Beyond, Lynn
- BB's Coffee and Muffins, Lynn
- Bejing Diner, Swaffham
- Beijing Express, Lynn
- Bifana House, Lynn
- Caffe Nero, Lynn
- Carlite Cafe Bar Mercearia, Lynn
- Carousel, Lynn
- Codfather, Lynn
- Denny's Fish and Chips, Lynn
- DT's, Lynn
- Royal Goumet, Lynn
- Spice Inn, Lynn
- Avanti Grille, Swaffham
- Forest Edge Arena, Beachamwell
- Manor Road Fish Bar and Kebab, Dersingham
- Margaret's Tea and Play, Swaffham
- New Lowes, Lynn
- River Lane Fish Bar, Lynn
- Subway, Swaffham
- Subway, Gaywood
- Swaffham Cafe
- Swaffham Kebab and Pizza House
- Downham Tandoori Restaurant
- Fox Fine Foods, Heacham
- Greggs, Downham
- The Anvil Inn, Congham
- The Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham
- The Farmhouse at Fincham
- The Foldgate Inn, Stradsett
- The Sandboy, Bawsey
- The Seat, Downham
- The Swan, Fincham
- The West Norfolk Pub, Heacham
- The White Hart, Swaffham
- The Wildfowler, Lynn
- The Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement
- Titash, Downham
- Twenty Churchwardens, Cockley Cley
- Oriental Palace,West Winch
- Ostrich Inn, Castle Acre
- Caffe Chai, Hunstanton
- Fishers of Hunstanton
- Tillys Cafe, Burnham Market
Businesses with three star hygiene ratings (Generally satisfactory) in 2022/23:
- Chilli Hut, Terrington St Clement
- Dangs Thai Restaurant, Downham
- Downham Home and Garden
- Good Earth, Stoke Ferry
- Harry's Fish Bar, Hunstanton
- Harry's Plaice, West Winch
- Hot Pot T, Lynn
- Jamies Bar and Grill, Tilney All Saints
- King William Public House, Terrington St Clement
- Lietuviska Uzeiga, Lynn
- New China, Lynn
- New Northgate Restaurant, Hunstanton
- Jane's Coffee Corner, East Rudham
- Libertys, Hunstanton
- New Ho Wong, Downham
- Oriental Chef, Lynn
- Spice Garden, Heacham
- Squidgy and Moo, East Rudham
- Terracotta House, Downham
- The Blue Bell, Stoke Ferry
- The Duck Inn, Stanhoe
- The Hot Hut, Lynn
- The Rose and Crown, Harpley
- Thaxters Coffee Shop, Dersingham
- The Tuscan Farm Shop, Burnham Market
Businesses with two star hygiene ratings (Improvement necessary) in 2022/23:
- Marham Fish Bar
- Seabank Fish and Chips, Lynn
- The Hoste Arms, Burnham Market
- The Wash& Tope Arms, Hunstanton
- Wenns Chop and Ale House, Lynn
Businesses with one star Food Hygiene ratings (Major improvement necessary) in 2022/23:
- Voujon, Lynn
- Pedlars Hall Cafe, Swaffham
- Ship Inn, Narborough
- Silk Road, Heacham
Businesses with zero star Food Hygiene ratings (Urgent improvement necessary) in 2022/23:
- La Mamas, Terrington St Clement