Schools, care homes, restaurants and businesses all have to be rated on how well they deal with food.

Some have received glowing five out of five ratings, which are 'very good' and require no improvement.

Whereas a handful of restaurants and takeaways in West Norfolk have been slammed with a two, one, or even zero food hygiene rating, with one business being told that urgent improvement is necessary.

The Pizza Slice Guy is one business with a food hygiene rating of five

Places across the borough received five star ratings, just some of them being the King's Arms in Shouldham, The Pizza Slice Guy in Lynn, The Angel at Watlington and the Sunshine Cafe in Downham.

However, others didn't receive such a glowing rating, with four places in West Norfolk given a rating of one, two of them being Voujon in Lynn and the Ship Inn in Narborough.

Are you worried that your favourite pub, restaurant, cafe or takeaway has a bad rating? We've found out which places have been given a good, or a bad rating in the last year.

Find out which ones are some of the highest rated, and the lowest, in the borough below:

Businesses with five star ratings (Very good) in 2022/23:

4 In Love PE30, Lynn

7th Heaven, Lynn

Ancient Marnier Inn, Old Hunstanton

Bitsons Fish Shop, Lynn

Becca's Bakes & Cakes, Lynn

Alive Corn Exchange, Lynn

Baxterstory, Lynn

Cafe Moccha, Lynn

Cafe Roasta, Lynn

Carpenters Arms, East Winch

Chilli Masters, Lynn

Coombs Catering Partnership, Lynn

Costa Coffee, Broad Street, Lynn and QEH Lynn

Country Line Buffet Bar, Lynn

Dobbies Garden Centre, Lynn

Domino's Pizza, Lynn Hardwick

Flames Kebab, Lynn

Galliano's Trading, Lynn

Gem's Peri Peri, Lynn

George and Dragon Public House, Wereham

Golden Grill, Lynn

Greggs, Hardwick Industrial Estate, Lynn

Hilgay Rose and Crown

Kings Arms, Shouldham

King William IV Country Inn and Restaurant, Sedgeford

Little Sharks Soft Play, Lynn

Live and Let Live, Downham

Loke Fish Bar, Lynn

Lynn Peri Peri

Lynnsport

Marleys Cafe, Lynn

Marriots Warehouse, Lynn

McDonalds, Lynn High Street and Hardwick Industrial Estate

Mem's Kitchen, Lynn

Merkur Cashino, Lynn

Middletons Steak House

Nando's, Lynn

Nice and Tasty Patisserie, Lynn

Orb & Sceptre, Lynn

Pavilion Coffee House, Lynn

Pearl River, Lynn

Pizza Express, Lynn

Pizza Hut, London Road, Lynn

Poco Lounge, Lynn

Portland Plaice Fish and Chips, Lynn

Prezzo, Lynn

Queen Victoria, Snettisham

Reffley Fish Bar, Lynn

Renegade Spudz, Lynn

Resist! Vegan Kitchen, Lynn

Rose and Crown Public House, Snettisham

Rumbles, Lynn

Rusty Krab Rum Shop and Bar, Lynn

South Wootton Takeaway, Lynn

Steam House Cafe, Lynn

Strikes Bowling, Lynn

Subway, Lynn High Street and Hardwick Retail Park

Taste of India, Lynn

Tennyson Tandoori, Lynn

The Angel, Watlington

The Bell Inn, Denver

The Bushel and Strike, Heacham

The Cabin, Lynn

The Crown Hotel, Downham

The Crown Inn, Lynn

The Filling Station, Lynn

The Gate Inn, Middleton, Lynn

The Gatehouse, Lynn

The Gin Trap, Hunstanton

The Hero, Burham Overy Staithe

The Heron, Stowbridge

The Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Thorpe

The Jolly Sailors, Brancaster Staithe

The Kebab Master, Lynn

The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham

The Old White Bell, Downham

The Pizza Slice Guy, Lynn

The Railway Inn Public House, Docking

The Rathskeller, Lynn

The Ship Hotel, Brancaster

The Stag, West Acre

The Station Bar and Restaurant, Swaffham

The Sugar Shack, Lynn

The Swan Inn, Gooderstone

The Three Horseshoes, Lynn

The White Horse, Holme Next The Sea

The Windmill, Necton

Top Chef, Lynn

Waffle-opolis, Lynn

Waterside Bar, Hunstanton

Yo! To Go! Lynn

Church Farm Stow Bardolph

Jack's Restaurant at Woodlakes

McDonald's West Lynn

Costa, Necton

Market Cross Cafe Bar

Mother Hubbards, Swaffham

Shelley's, Swaffham

Sugar Rush Treats, Swaffham

The Teapot Cafe, Swaffham

Andymacs Fish and Chip Shop, Terrington St Clement

Apple Cafe, West Acre

Arbuckles, Downham

Bay Tree Hilgay

Bluebells, Downham

Castle Acre Fish and Chips

Classic Catering, Downham

Cooper's Plaice, Clenchwarton

Costa Coffee, Downham

Dice and Decks board game cafe, Downham

Direct Pizza, Downham

Docking Fish Bar

Donatos Pizza and Kebab House, Marham

Downham Cafe

Giardini Di Naxos, Downham

Heacham Fish Bar

Little Chippy, Downham

Lotus House, Dersingham

Magdalen Traditional Fish and Chips

Millennium Pizza, Downham

Ming's House, Terrington St Clement

McDonald's, Downham

Mr Pizza and Kebab, Stoke Ferry

Narborough Meet and Eat

Platform One Cafe and Takeaway, Downham

Rumbles Fish Bar, Downham

Sally's Fish Bar, Hunstanton

Star Pizza Kebab, Hunstanton

Sunshine Cafe and Restaurant, Downham

Snettisham Beach Fish and Chips

Tasty House, Downham

Tubbies Takeaway, Hunstanton

The Cartshed Tearoom, Great Massingham

The China Garden House, Hunstanton

Tropics Hot Food, Dersingham

Vegas Fish Bar, Hunstanton

Chalk and Cheese Bed and Breakfast, Shouldham

Oxburgh Hall

Bowlers, Hunstanton Pier

Cafe Legge, Hunstanton

Chives, Hunstanton

Costa Coffee, Hunstanton

Eric's Pizza, Thornham

Eric's Fish and Chips, Thornham

Georgies Cafe, Hunstanton

Henry's of Hunstanton

Hunstanton Pizza

Joe's, Hunstanton

Lighthouse Cafe, Hunstanton

Old Town Beach Cafe, Hunstanton

Salad Bowl Cafe, Hunstanton

Tesco Cafe, Hunstanton

The Hunstanton Ski Club Cafe and Bar

The Neptune Inn, Hunstanton

The Orange Tree, Thornham

Vegas, Hunstanton

Costa Coffee, Stanhoe

Deepdale Cafe, Burnham

Farmer Fred's, Heacham

Lavender Lounge, Heacham

Mocha, Heacham

No Twenty 9, Burnham Market

Percy Langley, Burnham Market

Petals Tearoom, Dersingham

Snettisham Park Tearooms

Socious Dining, Burnham Market

The Granary Snettisham

Zenezi Cafe,Fakenham

John's Mr Chips, Swaffham

Businesses with four star ratings (Good) in 2022/23:

Archers Cafe and Wine Bar, Lynn

Bar & Beyond, Lynn

BB's Coffee and Muffins, Lynn

Bejing Diner, Swaffham

Beijing Express, Lynn

Bifana House, Lynn

Caffe Nero, Lynn

Carlite Cafe Bar Mercearia, Lynn

Carousel, Lynn

Codfather, Lynn

Denny's Fish and Chips, Lynn

DT's, Lynn

Royal Goumet, Lynn

Spice Inn, Lynn

Avanti Grille, Swaffham

Forest Edge Arena, Beachamwell

Manor Road Fish Bar and Kebab, Dersingham

Margaret's Tea and Play, Swaffham

New Lowes, Lynn

River Lane Fish Bar, Lynn

Subway, Swaffham

Subway, Gaywood

Swaffham Cafe

Swaffham Kebab and Pizza House

Downham Tandoori Restaurant

Fox Fine Foods, Heacham

Greggs, Downham

The Anvil Inn, Congham

The Dabbling Duck, Great Massingham

The Farmhouse at Fincham

The Foldgate Inn, Stradsett

The Sandboy, Bawsey

The Seat, Downham

The Swan, Fincham

The West Norfolk Pub, Heacham

The White Hart, Swaffham

The Wildfowler, Lynn

The Wildfowler, Terrington St Clement

Titash, Downham

Twenty Churchwardens, Cockley Cley

Oriental Palace,West Winch

Ostrich Inn, Castle Acre

Caffe Chai, Hunstanton

Fishers of Hunstanton

Tillys Cafe, Burnham Market

Businesses with three star hygiene ratings (Generally satisfactory) in 2022/23:

Chilli Hut, Terrington St Clement

Dangs Thai Restaurant, Downham

Downham Home and Garden

Good Earth, Stoke Ferry

Harry's Fish Bar, Hunstanton

Harry's Plaice, West Winch

Hot Pot T, Lynn

Jamies Bar and Grill, Tilney All Saints

King William Public House, Terrington St Clement

Lietuviska Uzeiga, Lynn

New China, Lynn

New Northgate Restaurant, Hunstanton

Jane's Coffee Corner, East Rudham

Libertys, Hunstanton

New Ho Wong, Downham

Oriental Chef, Lynn

Spice Garden, Heacham

Squidgy and Moo, East Rudham

Terracotta House, Downham

The Blue Bell, Stoke Ferry

The Duck Inn, Stanhoe

The Hot Hut, Lynn

The Rose and Crown, Harpley

Thaxters Coffee Shop, Dersingham

The Tuscan Farm Shop, Burnham Market

Businesses with two star hygiene ratings (Improvement necessary) in 2022/23:

Marham Fish Bar

Seabank Fish and Chips, Lynn

The Hoste Arms, Burnham Market

The Wash& Tope Arms, Hunstanton

Wenns Chop and Ale House, Lynn

Businesses with one star Food Hygiene ratings (Major improvement necessary) in 2022/23:

Voujon, Lynn

Pedlars Hall Cafe, Swaffham

Ship Inn, Narborough

Silk Road, Heacham

Businesses with zero star Food Hygiene ratings (Urgent improvement necessary) in 2022/23:

