Motorists are being warned about upcoming road closures in town next Sunday while thousands of runners take to the streets.

The annual 10K Recipharm Great East Anglia Run (GEAR) will return to Lynn on Sunday, May 5, with runners lacing up their trainers to take part in a firm favourite event in the runner calendar.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All in partnership with West Norfolk Council, runners will set off at 9.30am from the Tuesday Market Place.

Runners from a previous GEAR event

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4.30am and 4pm on Sunday.

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to London Road, Boal Street, King Street and Tuesday Market Place from 4.30am-1pm.

Road closures will begin at 4.30am around the start and finish line on Tuesday Market Place.

The rest of the closures on route will be enforced from 08:30 including King Street, Purfleet Place, South Quay, Boal Street, Church Street, Saturday Market Place, High Street, Norfolk Street, Tower Street, St James Street, Stonegate Street, Milfleet, St James Road, London Road, Wisbech Road and Clenchwarton Road.

The final closure on route will be re-opened for 1pm with London Road and Clenchwarton Road re-opened for 11:15 – 11:30am.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.

“We are excited to return to Kings Lynn for what promises to be another fantastic event in the town.”

The 10K is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including its official partner charities; the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, the Purfleet Trust, Break, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Linnets in the Community and the 8:56 Foundation.

Also taking place on the same day is the Recipharm GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge.

Sitting alongside the main event of the day, the Corporate Challenge is open to teams of at least five members.

The Corporate Challenge will see teams battle it out to be crowned Corporate Challenge Champions. Rather than competing as individuals, participants will work collectively to cross the line in the quickest combined time.

The Recipharm Mini GEAR will also run on the same day. Featuring a 1.9km route for children aged 6+ and children of all backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to take part. Organisers are encouraging those with any special considerations to get in touch in order to facilitate all to have the best experience on the day.

Each finisher will receive a Recipharm Mini GEAR medal, and all finishers under 18 will receive a Recipharm Mini GEAR finisher t-shirt.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, the East Anglia’s Children Hospices.