Here comes summer as historic ship docks
Lynn historic boat Baden Powell will be berthing at her usual summer mooring on the King’s Lynn pontoons today at 6pm.
She has been wintering in King’s Lynn Docks, where the hull has been scraped, a toilet fitted, and new coats of paint have been applied.
All the work has been done by the volunteers who have brought the Baden Powell back to life following her 80 years cockle fishing in the Wash since she was designed and built by Walter Worfolk in 1900.
Owners King’s Lynn Worfolk Boat Trust said they were grateful to Travis Perkins, in whose premises the work was carried out, and to King’s Lynn Docks and Associated British Ports for providing much help during the winter.
Baden Powell will sail from King’s Lynn Docks on the evening tide, arriving at the pontoons on the South Quay at about 6pm.
There to greet her will be the deputy mayor of Lynn Geoff Hipperson, whose fishing family background includes past crewmen of the boat; and Pat Hart, great grand-daughter of Walter Worfolk, whose husband Dave has been volunteering his skills in the new Baden Powell for more than a decade.
There will be a celebration of the start of the new sailing season after the boat is secured on the pontoons, at the Rathskeller, Hanse House.
