WEST NORFOLK

Brancaster: Sky Lark, 9 Field House Farm Cottages, Mill Road, a single storey extension to create additional space.

Downham Market: 21/00507/NMA_1, 71 Howdale Road, non-material amendment to planning permission 21/00507/F: Demolition of attached garage and side extension including extending dormer windows.

The following planning applications have been submitted

Emneth: 24/01862/F, Primrose House, 1A Netherby Drive, proposed extension to existing dwelling.

Fring (VACANT): 24/01872/F, Church Farm, Docking Road, variation of condition 2,3,4,7,8,9,10,11 and 20 of planning consent 22/01216/F: Change of use of historic barns and associated building works to create 5 units for holiday accommodation including associated internal and external works and amenity space.

Gayton: 24/01874/F, 23 Springvale, front single storey extension to provide enlarged lounge and covered porch.

Grimston: 24/01717/F, Lamorna, 33A Lynn Road, ground floor rear extension to dwelling;

24/01889/F, Rose Cottage, Watery Lane, Retrospective: Outbuilding and Summerhouse.

Heacham: 24/01864/F, 45 Marram Way, variation of condition 2 of planning consent 23/00628/F: Proposed single storey front and rear extensions to existing dwelling.

Holme next the Sea: 24/01850/F, High Road Farm Bungalow, Thornham Road, Proposed single storey extension to form sitting room and two bedrooms with en suite shower rooms.

King's Lynn: 24/01652/F, 46 Checker Street, Retrospective: Replacement doors, windows and new fence;

24/01678/F, 127 Norfolk Street, Conversion of existing Class E retail and office space into two class C3 dwelling units comprised of one self-contained 2- bedroom and one 1-bedroom flats including external alterations;

24/01821/F, Land West of Rope Walk, Rope Walk, proposed 2 storey dwelling;

24/01881/F, Jubilee Court, Queen Street, replacement of existing windows.

Methwold: 24/01781/F, Blackberry Barn, 49H Main Road, Brookville, single storey extension to dwelling.

North Runcton: 24/01846/F, Woodside, 37 New Road, erection of new self-build dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling on site.

North Wootton: 24/01887/F, 3 Cambridge Road, proposed two-storey extension to front elevation.

Outwell: 24/01804/LDE, Fernie House, The Cottons, lawful development certificate application for an existing: Application in respect of first floor extensions built over the ground floor footprint.

South Wootton: 24/01587/NMA_1, 7 Felbrigg Close, non-material amendment to application 24/01587/F: Proposed porch.

Stoke Ferry: 24/01891/F, Brown Fen Lakes, Oxborough Road, Variation of condition 2 attached to planning permission 21/02247/FM: Use of land for standing of shepherd's huts for holiday use with a reception hut, recycling/waste storage and bike storage, landscaping and water treatment plant.

Terrington St John: 24/01899/AG, The Grange, Church Road, Agricultural Prior Notificaiton: Proposed portal frame agricultural shed.

Walsoken: 24/01815/RMM, Land South of Grassgate Farm, reserved matters application for: All reserved matters for 9no. commercial / industrial buildings.

West Walton: 24/01561/F, Agricultural Building At Whinhams Farm, 81 St Pauls Road South, selfbuild – Change of use and Extension of Agricultural building to form 1 x3 bed dwelling and x1 4 bed dwelling and detached garage.