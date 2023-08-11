Here’s what King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital patients had to say about their experiences during week-long Healthwatch Norfolk survey
Caring staff, good communication, frustration over waiting times and a lack of parking were among the recurring themes of more than 500 people asked about their experiences during a week at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
It was the first stage of Healthwatch Norfolk’s Three Hospitals Three Weeks campaign, which saw its team spend time at the QEH, as well as James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to gather feedback on people’s experiences.
All of the information will be anlaysed and collated in a series of reports, with the QEH the first to be published, collating views gathered between May 22 and 26 this year.
Some of the key findings of the report included:
The full report can be viewed on Healthwatch Norfolk’s website, with further reports set to be published for the other two hospitals, after which key themes discovered across all three will be collated and analysed for a final document which will also be published and shared with senior leaders across the NHS locally, regionally and nationally.
Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: “Three Hospitals Three Weeks is a first for us and a first for the Healthwatch network.
“The aim was to talk to people across as many wards, clinics, and public areas of hospitals as we could.
“Patients, their families, carers, and friends were honest and constructive with us, with hundreds taking the time to share their experiences and we are very grateful to everyone who did.
“These documents also give recommendations for senior hospital staff to act on based on what we found, and we will also be monitoring these action points to track progress.
“Work like this cannot happen without the help and support of staff and patients and we are very grateful for this.
“Healthwatch Norfolk is also aiming to expand this project and model of working to other health and social care organisations in coming months.”