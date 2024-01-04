Following festive bank holidays, residents are being reminded to check when their waste and recycling collections will take place at the start of January.

West Norfolk Council is also keen to remind residents that weekly food waste collections will continue each week – this creates extra black bin space and is much more environmentally friendly.

Cllr Sandra Squire, borough council cabinet member for environment and coastal, explained that additional recycling can be placed in any clear bag and put out with green recycling bins for collection.

Residents are reminded to check when their waste, recycling and garden waste collections will occur. Picture: iStock

She said: “This year we introduced weekly small electrical and used battery collections. I urge our residents to take advantage of these additional services.”

Food waste from caddies is sent to an anaerobic digestor where the bags are stripped out, and the rotting waste then produces methane which is then burnt to produce clean electricity.

The remaining food waste is pasteurised before being used as fertiliser by farmers, reducing the need to put chemicals on the land.

Find out more about your collection at west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins.

You can also dispose of any excess waste by taking it to household waste recycling centres – check norfolk.gov.uk for opening times and locations.

Brown bin collections will continue – the borough council’s website can be visited to find out when your collection will take place.

Brown bin customers can dispose of real Christmas trees in them, but if the tree does not fit in the bin, it can be placed beside it on collection day.

Real Christmas trees will not be collected with the black bin refuse collection.

Alternatively, the borough council also has two Christmas tree shredding events for residents to dispose of their real Christmas tree.

The free events take place as follows:

Saturday: 9am to 12 noon – Hunstanton Recreation Ground car park

Saturday: 1pm to 3pm – Lynn, Gaywood Plant Nursery, Gayton Road

Only one tree is permitted per household. Decorations should be removed from the tree before it is brought for shredding.

To report that your bin has not been emptied, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/missedbins or call 0330 1099220.

This should be reported within two days after the collection was due and before 12 noon on the second day.

Collections will take place on your usual day again from the week commencing January 15.