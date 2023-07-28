Residents in parts of West Norfolk may be able to see the iconic Red Arrows in the skies tomorrow.

The military jets will make their way through the county, in the skies over Marham and other parts of the borough, on Saturday as they fly to RAF Marham and then on to Old Buckenham Airshow Display.

They will take off from RAF Waddington at around 11.50am, reaching RAF Marham at midday.

<!--iframe-->

The Red Arrows will then take off from RAF Marham two hours later, at around 2.03pm, and it is expected they will be visible in the skies above Bawsey at 2.05pm, Harpley at 2.06pm and Great Bircham at 2.07pm.

They are then expected to be over Hunstanton for a flypast at 2.08pm, and oversea at 2.10pm, before heading south for the Old Buckenham Airshow Display and returning to Marham at 2.47pm.

The Red Arrows flying over Walpole St Peter last month. Picture: Adam Fairbrother

At 5.30pm, the Red Arrows will be on the move once more, setting off from Marham in the direction of West Winch at 5.32pm, and heading towards Ireland.