Here's the list of West Norfolk Platinum Jubilee events happening all over the county

West Norfolk is doing the Queen over the Jubilee weekend, with more than 80 events and commemorations planned with support from the borough council’s special Platinum Jubilee fund.

From horse-drawn carriage processions and 1950s-themed tea parties to poetry events and beacon lighting, people across the borough will be marking the special event in a variety of ways.

Cabinet member for people and communities, Councillor Sam Sandell, said: “It has been a joy for me and the grants team who supported me to review all the applications from groups who would like our help to mark this unique occasion. People have had timeless ideas, fun ideas and inspiring ideas.

Platinum jubilee (56870745)

“This is an event none of us will experience again and it has come at the perfect time to bring people together in celebratory mood after being unable to socialise for so long.

“I’m so proud that we’re doing our bit to help people revive their community spirit and enjoy themselves.

“It’s given me Jubilee fever and I can’t wait for the party to start!”

The fund was set up by the council earlier in the year to help communities in west Norfolk to mark the historic event of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. Small grants of up to £200 were made available either to support events such as street parties or create lasting legacies through acts such as tree planting.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a long bank holiday weekend from June 2-5, 2022 (56829836)

Grants totalling £16,522 have been awarded to 84 groups in support of some really fantastic celebrations, including street parties, fun days and:

· A horse-drawn carriage procession as part of a Jubilee and coronation-themed celebration in Barroway Drove

· A Jubilee-themed flower display in Heacham

· Vintage tea parties in Hunstanton, Downham Market and Pentney

· Lasting tree tributes as part of celebrations in Emneth, Heacham, Nordelph, Pentney and Wereham

· Beacon lighting as part of events in Middleton, Shouldham, Rudham, Sedgeford and Walpole Cross Keys

· A time capsule in Tilney All Saints

· A tea party in Dersingham for socially-isolated older people

A grant has helped Pentney village hall committee with their plans for a 50s-themed tea party. Janis Bell, chair of the village hall committee, said the response to their plans had been ‘phenomenal’, adding: “We have had so many people wanting to come, we have had to sell extra tickets! It’s fantastic to see the community spirit that this event has created.

“We’re decorating the hall and we’re doing a lovely afternoon tea with strawberries and cream, a Jubilee cake and a quiz. We’re encouraging people to dress up to enjoy the 50s music that will be playing and now we’re just hoping for nice weather!”

In Dersingham, local charity West Norfolk Befriending is very excited to be hosting its first event since March 2020 with help from one of the borough’s Jubilee grants. Operations Support Officer, Lauren Ephithite, said: “We work with socially-isolated older people who may not see anyone for days because they can’t get out very much.

“Lockdown has been particularly hard for this group and greatly impacted on our ability to offer face-to-face support. So we are thrilled to be hosting our first event for more than 2 years.

“We’re putting on transport so people can get to the event and once here, they will be able to enjoy afternoon tea and entertainment from the Heacham Songsters. Most importantly, they will be able to come and meet other people. After two years of having their movements even further restricted, this feels really special.”