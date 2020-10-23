Ten more individuals and organisations have been announced as Love West Norfolk heroes for their contributions during the pandemic.

Each hero was nominated by the public and those being recognised include a nurse who supported a friend’s father who passed away from Covid-19, a 17-year-old singer who kept her community entertained during lockdown, and two charities.

The heroes all receive certificates and badges, and a letter from the Borough mayor of Geoff Hipperson and Love West Norfolk Ambassador James Bagge.

Love West Norfolk (42772611)

The heroes’ names will also be added to a roll of honour both online and in the borough council offices, with a reception planned when it is safe to do so.

The Heroes are:

1) Nurse Christine Blake, who supported a friend’s father who sadly passed away from Covid-19. The nomination read ‘Christine did what we couldn’t and we will never forget her kindness and compassion especially at the end of a long hard day working on the frontline.’ Christine said: “I would like to dedicate my award to all my colleagues and friends who work at the QEH especially those on the Covid areas, those who were redeployed, or whose job roles changed beyond recognition.”

2) Local teenager Erin Tasker , 17, who posted her ‘uplifting and inspiring’ songs on her community Facebook page. Erin said: “I am so, so grateful to receive the West Norfolk heroes award, it was such a surprise.The continuous support from everyone regarding my music means the world to me.”

Erin Tasker (42771599)

3) Kevin and Harriet Holland’s positive outlook resulted in a nomination thanks to their popular Twitter account which they used to co-ordinate local support. Kevin said: “All we did was ask for help and the local people responded. The real heroes are those who responded with meals, goodies and 12 microwaves for the hospital!”

Kevin and Harriet Holland (42771611)

4) Gaywood resident Mick Ennis from Lavender Court was nominated as ‘a real community hero who enjoys helping others’ after organising keep fit sessions for his neighbours. Mick said ‘“When we were told to stay at home as much as we could for 12 weeks, my 82 year old neighbour asked if l could organise some keep fit for them. I was completely surprised when l received my badges and certificate from Love West Norfolk Heroes.”

Mick Ennis (42771663)

5) The Bridge for Heroes veterans charity responded to those who suddenly found themselves isolated, adapting their support to become an outreach service offering practical support such as hot meals for the local veteran community. Mike Taylor from the charity said: “The award was a surprise to us all but I am personally so pleased for the charity and for all its volunteers to be recognised as ‘heroes’ for all their efforts throughout the pandemic.”

Mike Taylor Bridge For Heroes (42771693)

6) Bircham Windmill was recognised for ‘delivering essentials to keep us going’. The team there said: “We were delighted and humbled to be chosen as Love West Norfolk Heroes.At the height of the pandemic we were delivering to 11 villages and had customers collecting orders every two minutes.”

Bircham windmill (42771593)

7) The King’s Lynn Samaritans were praised for doing ‘an absolutely amazing job continuing to offer 24/7 telephone and email listening support to those in need across West Norfolk and the UK as a whole.’ Mike Slater, who also took part in a virtual call with the Mayor to recognise the achievements of King’s Lynn Samaritans, said: “I think we’ve adapted well this year to the challenges thrown at us and we are still there for the callers who need us just as much if not more than ever.”

The Samaritans (42771695)

8) Emma Brock , of Fairstead Community Shop, was nominated for making up activities packs and over 140 food parcels to deliver to people in need. Her nomination said: ‘Emma has a heart of gold and always puts others before herself.’ Emma said: “I’m overwhelmed. And in shock! It’s so wonderful but I can’t take all the credit as it not just me but my amazing team that have worked so hard.”

Emma Brock (42771597)

9) PhotographerJon Clifton’s talents lifted the spirits of his local community, inspiring them with his #photoaday project to see the beauty around them. Jon said “I feel really honoured and proud to have been named a West Norfolk hero, it was such a huge surprise to receive my badge and certificate. I also feel humbled to be amongst such good company with the other nominees.”

Jon Clifton (42771601)

10) Adam Harding and his team at Phoenix Events (East) Ltd received a number of nominations for adapting to the many cancelled events, keeping the team focused, and supporting the community. A nomination read: ‘They have continued to supply security throughout lockdown and maintained keeping people safe.’ Adam said: “It is an honour to be recognised for the small part we have done during this period.”

Adam Harding (42771591)

More Love West Norfolk heroes will be announced over the coming weeks.

Follow Love West Norfolk on Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk on Facebook Love West Norfolk, and on Instagram: love_west_norfolk