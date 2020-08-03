Home   News   Article

The kind King's Lynn man who spends almost £600 a year feeding ducks

By Greg Plummer
Published: 18:00, 03 August 2020

It is a ritual that many might think is quackers, but to a North Lynn man caring for ducks is an important part of his everyday life.

Clive Eglen, 60, has a daily routine which involves feeding ducks along the Smith Avenue side of Long Pond off Loke Road.

Every morning, without fail, Mr Eglen visits his waterfowl friends to give them their daily helping of bread purchased from Morrisons the previous day.

