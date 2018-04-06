Hi-Ho, Hi-Ho, it’s off to the Corn Exchange we go

The multi-award-winning Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company is staging their version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Lynn’s Corn Exchange today.

Audiences can look forward to an appearance by patron Warwick Davis, who will be playing the Mirror.

Tickets cost £6.25 to £10 and these are available from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864.

To find out more or to book online, visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.

Pictured above, cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves Ellie-Mae Smith, Sarah Newman, Phoebe Smith, Lana Jones, Conor Jones, Lily Edwards, Chantelle Simpson, John Wrigley and Jamie Johnson.

Picture: SUBMITTED.