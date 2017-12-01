Hickathrift House says ‘Don’t Dine Alone this festive season’

Christmas is a time to come together, but every year thousands of older people spend the festive season alone.

Hickathrift House, in Marshland St James, is opening their doors to members of the community who would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone.

The inactivate, known as Don’t Dine Alone, has been launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare with an aim to bring the community together to celebrate the holidays.

Members of the community are invited to dine with Hickathrift House residents and staff in run up to Christmas and on Christmas Day.

General manager at Hickathrift House, Jackalynne Shields said: “This year we are hoping to welcome older people from the neighbourhood and we can’t wait.

“Christmas Day is always an extra special celebration and we are delighted to be able to share it with others, especially those who might normally spend the day on their own.”

The 52-bed care home will be decked out in seasonal decorations with its dining room and lounges “full of festive cheer”.

Hickathrift House administrator, Laura Archer said: “Guests will be treated to a delicious home-made lunch served up by Head Chef, Nigel Coleman.

“The staff and residents at the home are excited to be able to share this special time of the year with others form the community and to be helping tackle the problems of loneliness in the area.

“While spaces may be limited the home is keen to welcome as many people as they can so please don’t hesitate to give the friendly team a call or email hickathrift@barchester.com.

“They will be glad to talk to you about other events they are hosting this season or to answer any questions you have about the care services they offer.”

For more information or to submit your interest in Don’t Dine Alone, call Hickathrift House on 01945 430636.