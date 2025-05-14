A legal review challenging the decision-making process at Lynn’s Carnegie library has officially been lodged at the High Court.

The Margery Kempe Trust has confirmed that its claim for judicial review concerning Norfolk County Council’s choice of applicant at the library has been issued.

It challenges the integrity and fairness of the process used to determine the future use of the historic building, which was awarded to The Garage Trust.

A High Court process has ensued - with Lynn’s Carnegie library at the heart of it

The core of The Margery Kempe Trust’s complaint is based around “evidence” indicating that the successful applicant secured a £10,000 grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund specifically for the Carnegie – two months before the county council opened applications to community groups.

A spokesperson for The Margery Kempe Trust stated: “The Carnegie library was intended for the people of King’s Lynn.

“We have taken this significant step in response to strong local feeling that Norfolk County Council’s decision-making process around the disposal of this beloved building warrants independent review.

Antonia Hayes, James Wadham and James Goodman-Stephens, who make up The Margery Kempe Trust, have officially lodged a High Court appeal

“It’s in the public interest that important decisions that affect our community are transparent, fair, and adhere to all legal requirements.

“We anticipate the court’s thorough examination will bring clarity and accountability.”

A spokesperson for the county council said: “Due to the ongoing legal process, we are not in a position to provide further comment at this time.”

The Lynn News has put numerous questions to the county council regarding the decision-making process, but none have been answered.

We asked for confirmation that The Garage Trust received the £10,000 grant, but the council did not reply.

However, the trust itself confirmed it received the cash.

The Garage Trust also said it has held off publicising the fact it will be moving into the Carnegie because it has not yet “signed on the dotted line".

The council has also failed to confirm why this deal has not yet been finalised.

The library services currently housed at the Carnegie will be moved into the new multi-use community hub in the town centre later this year.

The new community hub in Lynn is starting to take shape. Picture: Kris Johnston

Construction is currently ongoing ahead of an opening date in the autumn.

Established in 2002, The Garage Trust offers a wide range of music, theatre and dance classes, community activities, and also presents small-scale performances for children.

The charity plans to work with residents and community members to relocate its vibrant cultural work from elsewhere in the town to the Carnegie.