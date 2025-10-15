A court case scrutinising the decision-making process on who takes over Lynn’s historic library begins tomorrow.

Earlier this year, The Margery Kempe Trust’s claim for judicial review concerning Norfolk County Council’s process for the choice of an applicant at the library was issued.

The case is set to start tomorrow at the High Court in London.

The Margery Kempe Trust challenges the integrity and fairness of the process used to determine the future use of the historic building, which was awarded to The Garage Trust.

The core of The Margery Kempe Trust’s complaint is based on supposed “evidence” indicating that the successful applicant secured a £10,000 grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund specifically for the Carnegie, two months before the county council opened applications to community groups.

It also alleges that multiple members of the final interview panel were consulted on the successful bidder's submitted architectural plans nearly two years before the application process opened.

Antonia Hayes, James Goodman-Stephens and James Wadham launched The Margery Kempe Trust last year

The library services currently housed at the Carnegie will be moved into the new multi-use community hub in the town centre later this year.

The existing library building was in high demand, with the county council launching an application for community groups to put their bids in.

The Margery Kempe Trust was one of the applicants. It is a group set up by three Lynn residents - Antonia Hayes, James Goodman-Stephens and James Wadham - to share and document residents’ stories.

They wanted to use the Carnegie as their future base to run their project, which included conducting writing workshops.

At the end of the decision-making process, the county council decided that The Garage Trust, which aims to give young people performing arts opportunities, was the best bidder.

So far, the council has declined to comment on the High Court case, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.