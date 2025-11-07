Young musicians hit the right notes when they competed for honours in a Rotary-organised competition.

For the fourth year, the Rotary Club of Lynn has held the Young Musician competition in the town and on Wednesday, four musicians took part in the local round held at the town’s Springwood High School.

The students who took part - Amelie Hayward, Ethan Soong, Joseph Burt and Iryna Oliinyk - were from Springwood, Downham Market Academy and the Alderman Peel High School at Wells, playing pieces by Rachmaninoff, Ireland, Rameau, McHugh, Mozart, Joplin and Chopin.

Pictured from left, are musicians Amelie Hayward and Ethan Soong (Springwood High School), Joseph Burt (Downham Academy) and Iryna Oliinyk (Alderman Peel High School)

The winner was pianist Iryna Oliinyk (Alderman Peel) whose two pieces by Chopin and Rachmaninoff greatly impressed the judges and the audience. She goes on to the district round to be held in Norwich in February.

The club has thanked Derek Oldfield, Avril Wright and Daniel Jenkins for judging and Springwood for hosting.