Plans to redevelop a Lynn town centre landmark, which has stood derelict for many years, could get the go-ahead next month.

More than 30 flats, plus bars and a takeaway, are proposed for the former Post Office building in Baxters Plain.

And now, councillors have been advised to give the plan the green light in a new report, out today.

New plans have been submitted for the site of the former Post Office in Lynn (50037014)

A decision is set to be made at a meeting of West Norfolk Council's planning committee on January 10.

In newly-published papers, case officer Connor Smalls wrote: "This is a high-quality regeneration scheme in the urban centre of King’s Lynn providing much needed residential accommodation as well as high quality commercial space in a highly sustainable location."

Business units are proposed to be at ground level of the building, which has stood empty for nearly 15 years, with 34 flats across the three storeys above. Four of the apartments would be developed within a third floor extension.

Concerns have been raised about a lack of parking for the development, plus the size of some of the apartments proposed.

The report reveals objections have been lodged by the Bridge and All Saints Street Residents Association, raising both the parking issue and questioning the level of demand for the business units.

The St Margarets with St Nicholas Ward Forum has also opposed the plan, raising concerns about alterations to the appearance of the building and the loss of ground level panelling.

And, last month, Labour councillor John Collop argued redevelopment of the building for housing did not make sense.

But the applicant, Feride Guccuk, says panelling will be retained or relocated where possible.

And the report said: "It is a common feature of urban town centre locations to have a vertical mix of uses and this is supported in local and national policy.

"The size of the flats is comparable to other recently approved developments and the proposal provides a mix of one, two-and three-bedroom options."