A high school debate team have made the district round after winning the local leg of the competition.

The winning team was Terrington St Clement’s High School compromised of Amelia who proposed the motion that standardised testing in schools should be abolished, Jamie who opposed the motion and Jen who chaired the debate.

They will represent the local area in the District round of the competition next year.

Photograph by Ian Burt (From left to right): Jen, Nigel Willingham (Headteacher), Jamie, Bob Pannell, Michael Walker and Amelia. (53526128)

Four teams recently took part in the local round of a debate competition, which was held on Zoom, and organised by the Rotary Club of Lynn.

Marshland High School, Smithdon High School, Springwood High School and Terrington St Clement’s High School went head to head to debate relevant contemporary subjects.

The debates covered topics relating to the innate goodness of mankind, the effectiveness of long prison sentences, the effect of digital technology on childhood and the use of standardised testing in schools.

A spokesperson from the Rotary club said:"Because of Covid it was not possible to hold the competition last autumn as planned and attempts to re-schedule it for March, July and October all failed.

"Eventually it was decided to hold the event on Zoom. This was by no means ideal but in the circumstances all four teams performed exceptionally well.

"The Rotary Club is very grateful for the continuing support of the judges – Dr Bob Rogers, Mrs Theresa Banks and Mrs Cynthia Youngman and also to Ms Hayley Roberts, Director of Engagement at the West Norfolk Academies Trust."