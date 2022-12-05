A Lynn school’s rewilding initiative got off to a great start when staff, parents and student volunteers joined forces to plant more than 400 saplings.

Springwood High School’s ‘Big Dig’ saw the volunteers plant a mix of hazel, blackthorn, privet, holly and dogwood, all donated by the Woodland Trust, along a section of the school’s boundary fence line.

The sapling planters were provided with supporting bamboo sticks and protective sheaths for the young plants.

Springwood High School's rewilding initiative has got off to a great start. Pictures: Ian Burt

A few larger trees, including oak and silver birch, were also planted.

Head of the school’s Environment Society, Agnieszka Munns, who promoted and organised the event, said: “The Big Dig involved Year 7 students with their parents, alongside teachers from Springwood High School.

“Everyone enjoyed the exceptionally mild weather as they planted a new hedgerow, which should provide nesting sites for birds, attract pollinators and other insects to the blooming flowers, as well as create a corridor and shelter for all wildlife.

“Some of our excited Year 7 pupils will see the growing hedge for the next five to seven years they will be spending at our school, and there should be a noticeable difference in the school grounds as a result of this rewilding scheme.”

She continued: “As they worked, some of the younger volunteers said how they were looking forward to arriving at Springwood High School at the start of Year 7 and seeing how their efforts had grown.

“Several of the adults said that it felt good to start a project that should continue to grow alongside these young planters.”

Springwood is a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, and the Trust’s Head, Andy Johnson, led the way by planting his share of the saplings.

He said: “We have been successfully addressing how to deal with littering, here and around the school, and we are keen to do as much as we can for our precious environment.

“Respect for our natural world seems to be an especially important lesson for everyone to consider just now.”

The school’s environmental efforts were partly inspired by a visit earlier in the year from Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill.

The visit took place as part of a Futures Lecture initiative aimed at sixth form students.

Mrs Munns added: “It is fantastic what we have been able to achieve with the realisation of a project that was first conceived pre-Covid.

“It is great that we have the ability to make a small but significant difference.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has helped to make this happen.”