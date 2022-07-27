Circus skills, a climbing wall, bouncy castle and a rodeo bull were among a range of attractions on offer to a group of Lynn students at their very own festival.

Springfest rewards Year 8 students at Springwood High School who have successfully completed the Endeavour Programme – a scheme designed to help them develop independent thinking and a more rounded outlook.

The programme consists of a series of nine challenges, each designed to stretch students and encourage them to move beyond their comfort zones.

Obstacles, of course.

Participants must try two new extra-curricular activities, take part in either a maths or reading challenge, and produce a project on a subject of their choice.

Other challenges include writing an article for the school newsletter, attending and reviewing a school performance, organising a fundraising event, leading an assembly, and representing their house or school in at least five different activities.

This year, 270 students successfully completed the programme to gain entry to Springfest, which took place on July 20 at Springwood, which is one of 11 schools in the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

As part of their Endeavour commitments, the enterprising youngsters raised money for the festival through sponsored walks, penalty shoot-outs, dodge ball competitions, and lucky dips, as well as cake sales, car washing, and a ‘guess the number of sweets’ challenge.

Their hard work paid off, with a total of £1,109.62 raised, £554.81 of which went to their chosen charity of Cancer Research.

Local businesses also played a part in the success of the festival, donating a substantial £950 as well as various raffle prizes to the event, which also featured live music, a barbecue, a photo booth and a visit from Norfolk Owls.

Companies supporting Springfest included Tesco's Hardwick and Gaywood stores; Morrisons; Dodmans; Knight’s Hill; Minuteman Press; Adrian Flux; Booker; Ward Gethin Archer; Palm Paper; and Recipharm Bespak.