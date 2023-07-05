From a mobility scooter to a Lamborghini – these were just some of the ways students at a high school in Lynn arrived to their end of year prom.

Year 11 pupils from King Edward VII (KES) Academy celebrated their prom last Friday which gave them the opportunity to let their hair down after a year of coursework and exams.

Despite the rain, a total of 137 Year 11s turned up to the event, which works out to 75% of the year group.

KES Academy. Prom 2023 .

And it’s fair to say there were a wide range of standout vehicles dropping off students.

KES student Emily Pottle arrived in style turning up in a Lamborghini supercar, while Ben Copsey got creative, appearing in his grandfather’s mobility scooter.

Principal of KES Academy, Sarah Hartshorn said: “Even though we did not have the sun, it did not dampen the spirits of our wonderful Year 11s who celebrated their 'rite of passage' in true KES fashion.

KES Academy. Prom 2023 pictured Pricipal Sarah Hartshorn.

“It was wonderful to see so many of the community join us to cheer them on, despite the rain.”

She added: “I always have some stand out arrivals and this year did not disappoint, with a fire engine, mobility scooter and a Panda in the mix. I am very proud of this year group and wish them all a wonderful summer."

And Lang Chung, head of Year 11, said: "It has been a pleasure to have been able to celebrate with this year group, they are truly a special group that exemplify everything good about the school and what we hope to build.

“Solid and dependable people that will be an asset for the future."

Reporting by Joe Bunker