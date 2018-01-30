High Sheriff of Norfolk supports Love West Norfolk campaign

The High Sheriff of Norfolk, James Bagge, is supporting a regional campaign by sharing what he loves about West Norfolk.

Love West Norfolk aims to create pride and aspiration within the local area and give people a voice on what they believe makes the area so special.

Through Love West Norfolk, people will be able to share their views on what they love about the area via social media and events.

Companies will also be getting involved and will be running consultation and engagement activities for employees and customers to share what they think sets West Norfolk apart.

Speaking about what he loves about West Norfolk, Mr Bagge said: “Born, bred and brought up in West Norfolk. Love the accent, love the people, love the life in West Norfolk. Where else do you have better skies? Where else do the trees so adorn the horizon? Why else would my family have stayed for 800 years or more?”

For more information about the campaign or to share what you love about the region, visit their website at www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @LoveWestNorfolk and use the hashtag #lovewestnorfolk