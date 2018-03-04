High Sheriff sees final King’s Lynn fire station project

A community project to brighten the look of one of Lynn’s fire stations has been given the seal of approval by Norfolk’s High Sheriff.

James Bagge visited the North Lynn station on Tuesday to formally hand over the completed project at the site, at the corner of Edward Benefer Way and Kilhams Way to crews there.

The scheme, to create new raised flower beds in the station’s grounds, was the latest project to be completed through the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s training partnership with the Prince’s Trust.

Twelve people, aged 16 to 25 and not in education, employment or training, took part in the programme.

And team leader Kerry Rutherford said it was the group themselves who had led the way in pursing the project.

She said: “The students decided it was a way to gove back to the fire service.

“They felt when they walked past it was quite dull and they wanted to brighten up the front.”

The group spent five days working on the project, which is the latest to be completed through the fire service’s connection with the Prince’s Trust.

Three such community schemes are completed through the programme each year.