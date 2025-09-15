A greeting card chain has announced that it will be closing this week.

Card Zone, located on Lynn’s High Street, has announced that it will be shutting its doors for good on Tuesday.

The store, selling greeting cards, wrapping paper and gifts, has more than 175 branches across the country.

Card Zone on Lynn's High Street is set to close. Picture: Google Maps

The Lynn branch has let its customers know the news via a Facebook post, informing them of the “sad closure”.

“We thank each and every one of you for your custom,” it said.

Some took to social media to express their upset over the store’s closure.

“Gutted for the staff as they are always so friendly when I’ve been in. Another empty shop in what’s getting a very empty, dirty town,” one person said.

Another added: “Since the refit, your gift selection has been the best in town, wishing your staff good luck for the future.”

The business was formed in 2005 by its managing director, Paul Taylor.

It is the second high street venue that has announced its closure today, after Smiths the Bakers, located at the bottom end of the street, said it is shutting its doors at the end of the month.