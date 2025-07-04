Lynn’s High Street may have a modern facade, with well-known chains scattered up and down the thoroughfare.

But did you know that it is dripping with history? Stories tell of a fire-prone department store and a link to Shakespeare himself.

You can learn all about what once filled shopfronts through a new guided walk created by Mike Brown, a Lynn Town Guide.

Mike Brown took us on a tour of Lynn's High Street

Mike, who has been a Town Guide since 2022, was inspired to research the High Street’s history in a bid to create something “a bit different” for those wanting something to do in town.

The two-hour tour is priced at £5, starting off at Lynn’s Saturday Market Place and ending at the Tuesday Market Place.

A tour can be booked on the Town Guides website on various dates. Mike also advised that private tours can also be booked at other convenient times.

The Wenn's was once a confectioner and chemist

He reiterates that the walk would be especially interesting to people who have lived or shopped in Lynn for many years, and could reminisce about retailers that once filled up the town.

However, Mike’s tour goes even further back in time - to an age which those on the tour certainly will not remember.

On a sunny Friday afternoon, Mike kindly invited me along to try the walk out for myself. It is fair to say that I left with a completely different outlook on this stretch of town.

To accompany me, I brought along Ian Burke, who was on work experience with the Lynn News for the week.

The site of Smiths the Bakers was where the Lynn Advertiser was founded

Ian came to Lynn all the way from Manchester, so he was seeing the walk from a tourist’s perspective, while I have lived in West Norfolk all my life and have seen the High Street change a lot in my 24 years.

My walk into work often involves walking down the High Street, where I often dive into a coffee shop along the way.

I often thought of this stretch of the walk to be boring, and would often divert to walk down King Street instead.

Debenham's used to be the thriving department store Germyn's

However, Mike’s guided tour has completely shifted my perspective, and I now often ponder some of the events that took place down the street over the years.

Let me tell you a bit about ‘A Walk Down King’s Lynn’s High Street”…

Mike’s guided walk was jam-packed with history. These are just a few snippets of what you would hear about on the journey through the High Street.

The water tower at the back of Debenham's

Like many walks by the Town Guides, we started off the tour from the Saturday Market Place, where the bottom of the High Street starts.

As we stood between The Wenns Chop Ale House and Smiths the Bakers, Mike told us that both sites had an extensive history.

Starting at the Wenn’s, the historic pub building was split between being a confectioner and a chemist in the 1830s.

The site of Smile Dentalcare was the childhood home of Margery Kempe

“The confectioner at the time didn’t make sweets like we have today - they made beautiful creations made out of sugar,” Mike said.

Fast forward to the 1860s, and the pub was leased to James and Lizzie Wenn, who eventually turned the premises into a restaurant.

“At the time, those kinds of places were run by women, and generally, men frequented them,” Mike added.

“Lizzie was running the restaurant, and it was then known as ‘Mrs Wenn’s’. You can see how the pub went on the be called The Wenn’s.”

Ahava charity shop was once a Tesco supermarket

Lizzie continued to run the pub up until her death, even after her husband had died.

The pub was bought by Greene King in the 1920s.

We then turned around to face Smiths the Bakers, which was once the site of a building owned by rich Lynn merchant Walter Coney in the mid-1400s.

Have you ever noticed this mural on the side of Boots?

Mr Coney also served as Lynn’s mayor five times, as well as an MP.

In the 1470s, King Edward IV visited Lynn on his way to the Netherlands when he was fleeing during the War of the Roses.

It is thought that he stayed in the original building, which has since been demolished, overnight.

Ladyman's Grocers was on Lynn's High Street, where Primark is now. Picture: Lynn Museum

After Walter Coney’s death, a hoard of gold was discovered under the floorboards in the house, which equated to more than £500,000 in today’s money.

The site was rebuilt in the 1800s, and became the first home of the Lynn Advertiser, which was formed in 1841.

Around 20 years later, the Lynn News was founded by Achilles Sylvester Page, who set up the paper after a spell working for the Lynn Advertiser.

The site of Tui used to be where Robert Armin lived

He was based just a few doors down, on the site where the Steam House Cafe now lies. The papers merged in 1944.

We then strolled down to the High Smile Dental Clinic.

Despite its gleaming white modern appearance, it was once medieval mystic and pilgrim Margery Kempe’s childhood home.

Her father, John Brunham, was a merchant in Lynn, mayor of the town and also served as an MP.

Mike Brown at the end of our tour near the Tuesday Market Place

Next, we headed diagonally towards the old Debenham’s building, which has sat empty for five years.

Despite its sad appearance today, it was once the site of a thriving department store named Germyn’s.

Alfred Germyn acquired the site in the late 1800s and built up a thriving shop, where some of the richest residents of Lynn once made their purchases.

However, the store suffered its first big fire in 1884, just before Christmas.

“They had a lovely snowy scene in the window made of cotton wool on display,” Mike explained.

“In those days, they still had gas lighting, and cotton wool was very flammable.

“Very soon, the whole scene catches on fire and then the whole building is alight.”

Mike told us that passers-by who saw the fire proceeded to enter the burning building, helping themselves to some of the store’s surviving stock.

“Some of the people of Lynn smashed through the windows. This caused the fire to spread even further, and it became even more of an inferno,” he said.

“The whole building was a write-off.”

Unfortunately, it was not the last devastation Germyn’s suffered.

After the first fire, Alfred Germyn decided to rebuild his shop even grander than before.

But in 1897, the business suffered a second fire on Boxing Day, due to a caretaker’s helper accidentally starting the blaze with a lighter taper.

Germyn’s was rebuilt once again - this time with its very own water tower and sprinkler system. Part of this can still be seen today at the back of the building.

Ian and I agreed that Mike’s great storytelling brought a clear picture of a once-thriving department store alight, despite us really looking at the empty Debenhams, which is still up for sale.

While passing the charity shop Ahava, Mike told me that it was once a Tesco supermarket from around the 1960s to the 1990s.

Opposite, fashion store Nikku Morganti was once a Martin’s bank.

The bank’s logo, a grasshopper and a bird, can still be seen on the door of the building today.

Venturing down the street even further, we approached Boots. Have you ever noticed the mural on the side of the building?

Mike believes that the piece, made out of resin, could have been created by an artist named William Mitchell. But it remains a mystery as to who actually designed it.

If you look carefully, you can see many symbols celebrating the town, including its 1204 seal and Hanseatic boats.

After admiring the artwork, we headed to Primark. And no, it was not to update my summer wardrobe.

The clothing store, which came to Lynn in 2011, is on the site where Ladyman’s was.

The grocer specialised in tea and coffee, and its famous teapot sign was installed in 1864.

In the 1950s, the shop employed more than 70 staff but had closed down by the late 1970s.

Mike explained that many people think Ladyman’s was in the building where Poco Lounge is now due to its similar architecture, but this is not the case.

We wandered down to the shoe shop chain Clarks, which was the site where English novelist, diarist and playwright Fanny Burney once lived.

A few doors down at Tui, Mike explained this was the site of the childhood home of Robert Armin, who went on to move to London and work with William Shakespeare.

Armin originally moved away from Lynn to carry out a goldsmith apprenticeship, but then fell in love with acting.

As we were heading towards the end of our tour, we approached Monsoon and Bonmarché.

These stores used to be the home of Woolworths. The store first came to Lynn in 1929 and then moved to New Conduit Street in the 1980s.

The much-loved department store closed down in 2008.

As we got ever so nearer to the Tuesday Market Place, we reached Marks and Spencer’s, which first opened in Lynn in 1910.

It has remained in the same place ever since, expanding over time.

These were just a few highlights of Mike’s walking tour.

Ian and I had the best morning learning a snippet of our town’s history.

This would be the perfect walk for those who have lived in Lynn for a number of years and want to reminisce while learning more about its history.

“You have to have an imagination on the walk,” Mike said.

“You will be surprised. We walk down the High Street every day and do not take a second to look at it.”

Did you know?

• A lot of Lynn’s buildings have rounded corners due so it was easier to get horses and carts passed them

• The High Street was pedestrianised in 1969.

• A lot of Lynn’s architecture was knocked down in the 50s, 60s and 70s to make way for newer buildings.

• The High Street avoided being bombed in the First and Second World Wars.

• The High Street was once home to many rich merchants.