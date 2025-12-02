A new name has been announced for a high street venue - but it could be some time before it reopens.

Bosses at Lynn nightclub Bar One Hundred announced in October that they would be taking on The Street Bar & Restaurant premises, which closed in summer 2024.

Now, they have officially changed the name to The Hogs - with a statement saying: “It couldn’t be called anything else, right?”

The Street on Lynn’s High Street will now be known as The Hogs. Picture: Alice Hobbs

What exactly the new business will entail remains unclear, but Bar One Hundred manager Elly Mewes is expected to be part of the team.

The statement added: “Please be patient - it could be a long one. When we open our doors we want it to be perfect and we want it to be right.

“A lot of you are asking whether we have an opening date. We don’t have one yet, but as soon as we do you will be the first to know.”

The Hogs is expected to go through “one hell of a renovation” before it does open.

This will be welcome news amid concerns over the “dead end” of Lynn’s High Street.

A number of businesses have closed in recent years - including Smiths the Bakers at the end of September.