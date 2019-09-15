Lynn and Swaffham have been named among dozens of areas that will share a £95 million government fund intended to help revitalise struggling high streets.

The two towns are among nearly 70 that were named as winning bidders for shares of the Future High Streets funding yesterday.

It is not clear exactly how much each town will get, although the seven communities in the East of England whose bids have been successful will receive £7 million between them.

Lynn town centre busy with shoppers - in the High Street.. (16643565)

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan said: "Our nation’s heritage is one of our great calling cards to the world, attracting millions of visitors to beautiful historic buildings that sit at the heart of our communities.

"It is right that we ensure these buildings are preserved for future generations but it is important that we make them work for the modern world.

"This £95 million will help breathe new life into high streets all over England, benefiting businesses, supporting our much-loved buildings and helping to make our communities more attractive places to live, work and visit."

The Buttercross in Swaffham.. (16643492)

The project is intended to enable repairs to historic buildings to be completed and trigger renewed commercial investment in high streets.

It also aims to support the development of education projects and events, as well as addressing skills shortages in areas like stonemasonry and heritage conservation.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: "Our high streets are the beating hearts of our communities. Many have roots that go back hundreds of years. Their historic buildings and distinctive character tell the story of how our towns and cities have changed over time.

"They are places where people come together to socialise, shop, run businesses and be part of their local community, but now they face an uncertain future.

"Through physical improvements and cultural activities, we will work with partners to find new ways to regenerate our high streets.

"It is a challenge, but with our experience and track record, as well as the knowledge and passion of local councils, businesses and community groups our historic high streets can be thriving social hubs once more."