Staff at Lynn’s hospital are set to benefit from advanced training simulation thanks to the arrival of a new high-tech newborn simulation manikin.

The SimBaby simulator - nicknamed ‘SimBaby’ - represents a major enhancement to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s capabilities.

The £60,000-plus investment will allow staff across maternity, neonatal, and paediatric services to practise life-saving procedures in a safe, realistic environment.

Staff using the SimBaby - a new high-tech newborn simulation manikin. Picture: QEH

The SimBaby is an addition to the QEH’s existing simulation portfolio, which includes a purpose-built simulation centre and on-ward simulation facilities.

Supplied by Laerdal, the new simulator mimics a real baby – it breathes, cries, moves, and responds – and can replicate a wide range of emergency scenarios, from respiratory distress and shock to cardiopulmonary arrest.

Helen Muncey, head of education at the QEH, said: “This generous investment from the QEH Charity is a game-changer for our neonatal and paediatric training.

“This simulation manikin will allow us to deliver cutting-edge, hands-on education that mirrors real-life clinical situations.

“Not only does this support our staff in developing vital skills, but it also contributes directly to safer, higher-quality care for our tiniest patients and their families.”

Laerdal has completed the commissioning and training of the SimBaby, significantly expanding the hospital’s simulation school, which previously focused on adult care, to now include dedicated paediatric and neonatal training.

The simulator supports the implementation of Martha’s Rule, a national initiative aimed at improving the timely recognition and response to patient deterioration.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the hospital, added: “We are incredibly grateful to the QEH Charity for making this vital investment possible. The neonatal and paediatric stages in life are critical and vulnerable times for babies and their families.

“These simulators allow our teams to refine their skills and work collaboratively in high-pressure scenarios – ultimately helping to save lives and improve outcomes. This is a brilliant example of how charitable support directly benefits frontline care.”

The SimBaby will be used in line with national initiatives such as the Saving Babies’ Lives Care Bundle and the NHS Maternity Incentive Scheme, as well as best practice guidance from the British Association of Perinatal Medicine (BAPM), which advocates for regular simulation-based training in neonatal units.

The hospital’s on-site simulation ward already includes four adult manikins, a medication trolley, digital information board, and full resuscitation equipment.