Visitors to Hunstanton’s promenade would have been lucky to get away without a dribble of sea water on Sunday evening, as the high tide reached new heights

The Environment Agency had issued flood alerts for the weekend which continued today as stormy weather conditions were forecast.

Flood Alert on the Coast at Hunstanton Sunday 29th April 2018 High Tide at 7pm''Scenes along the Prom at Hunstanton during Sunday evening's High Tide

They said locations most at risk were along Hunstanton seafront, but were expected to be localised to the promenade and car parks.

