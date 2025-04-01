Have you played a prank on a colleague, family member or friend today?

Many people in West Norfolk, both residents and businesses, have joined in with fun and games on April Fools’ Day by sharing practical jokes on social media.

Some have been easier than others to recognise - with many people struggling to determine whether they are true or false.

Some West Norfolk April Fools' pranks

Have a look at some of the best we’ve spotted below…

Downham Market town clock has gone digital:

Downham town clock if it was digital

Delilah Duncan shared this photo on Facebook depicting what one of Downham’s most famous landmarks could look like if upgraded in the 21st century.

The iconic clock, which stands in the heart of the town centre, now has a digital display rather than its regular analogue face.

We’re not sure many people fell for this…

A rather tall exhibition at Cheuqer House Gallery:

Chequer House Gallery joked it would have a large giraffe coming out of the window

The newly opened gallery on King Street in Lynn informed people via its Facebook page about a pink giraffe coming to the building, which may struggle fitting in…

It said online: “Our secret’s out. After months of planning and hard work, Genevieve the Giraffe will be available to view from this Wednesday!

“We’re so excited to share this stunning sculpture with you, created by the amazing Lisa Porolf.”

Gin maker changes career path to knitting?

Jason Crown from Lynn-based gin distillery WhataHoot is apparently leaving the business for a much woollier career.

WhataHoot said via its Facebook page: “And the time has come, a day we never thought would happen, a day filled with sadness...

“Jason Crown says goodbye to WhataHoot, he is retiring and following his heart for his new found passion for knitting. We wish him all the best for the future and we can't wait to see everything else he creates...”

It added: “Oh come on, did you really think we would let him go that easily? But we do think his knitting needs some work, so maybe he should focus on that...”

Estate agents alters its name:

Estate agent Sowebys is now spelt with a 'z'

Say goodbye to Sowerbys - it is now Sowerbyz.

The estate agents said via Facebook: “As we begin the month of April, we’re proud to unveil a new twist in our branding: SOWERBYZ.

“Always looking to push boundaries and redefine property marketing, this modern take on our heritage name and logo looks to the future.

“No joke, we’re serious about staying ahead…”

One member of the Lynn News team may or may not have fallen for this one…

No more chicken nuggets?

Priors of West Lynn joked it would swap its chicken nuggets for apples

Chicken fans were left worried by a post put up by the Priors of West Lynn butchers.

Ahead of moving premises soon, it joked with customers that its chicken nuggets will be replaced by apples.

The company said on Facebook: “As we slowly start moving bits and pieces to the new premises ready for our opening, we have started with the fryers and associated equipment from the cook room.

“As such there will be NO chicken nuggets for sale in the next couple of months.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. On a flip side, with us trying to promote a healthier eating/lifestyle, we now have three varieties of apples on stock daily should you wish for these instead.”

Singing wallabies at country park?

Bawsey Country Park said that these wallabies could be seen hopping around the site

A fluffy new guest is apparently coming to Baswey Country Park.

Staff put out a lengthy statement on their Facebook page stating that some of the wild animals could be seen outside of the nearby pub.

The statement said: “The Wild Wallabies at Bawsey Country Park can stay!

“Staff and visitors alike, are absolutely delighted with this truly wonderful news! Bawsey Country Park has been given a dispensation that they may remain.

“If you wish to touch them we have learnt that this is best achieved by singing to them sweet sounds like ‘la la laa laa lalaa la…’ or ‘la lala lala la la laaaa’ they seem to really love both of these sweet songs but of course you are very welcome to come and sing different songs to draw them out of the Bawsey bushes within the park.”

Car superstore host of TV show:

Stebbings will be hosting a new TV show

Stebbings Car Superstore joked that it would be hosting the 28th season of TV series Wheeler Dealers.

Via Facebook, it said: “We are thrilled to announce after months of back and forth with the production companies, we will be the new home of Wheeler Dealers for season 28.

“Mike Brewer has been the life and soul of Wheeler Dealers so handing over the reigns to none other than The Guv’nor himself Anthony Skerry will be a big day for him.

“Anthony is thrilled to take on such an opportunity here in King’s Lynn. His first car will be the Vauxhall Capri GT3. Stay tuned from an announcement on the Discovery Channel+.”