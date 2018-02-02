Hillington hospice aims for jackpot on bingo night

Supporters of the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House are being invited to put their eyes down for a forthcoming fundraising bingo evening at the Hillington site.

The prize event is on Tuesday, February 13. Doors will be open from 6.30pm with play starting at 7.30pm.

Fundraising co-ordinator Alice Crome said: “This will be the first ever bingo evening held at the Hospice, so we are looking to set the bar high for the future.

“We look forward to seeing some new faces and please feel free to come along and bring your friends and family too.

“This gives the opportunity for people to visit the hospice, understand what the hospice does and how it supports the local community.”

For further information about the evening, phone 01485 601701.

Inpatient unit nurse consultant Sue Barham, left, and inpatient unit ward manager Melanie Johnston are pictured above with some of the prizes on offer.

Picture: submitted