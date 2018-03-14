Hillington hospice grant boosts therapy lunch programme

More lunches will be provided to day therapy patients at the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House after the Hillington-based charity received a £3,000 grant.

The money has been secured through votes cast in Tesco’s Bags for Help community programme, run in conjunction with Groundwork, during November and December.

The hospice’s chief executive, Lyndsay Carter, said: “We are thrilled that local people choose to vote for the hospice in the four King’s Lynn Tesco stores.

“Their votes have secured us £3,000 which will enable to us provide lots of meals for patients attending day

therapies at the hospice.”

Alec Brown, Tesco’s head of community, said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers.

“It’s such a special scheme because it’s local people who decide how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”

Groundwork chief executive Graham Duxbury added: “Bags of Help continues to enable local communities up and down the UK to improve the local spaces and places that matter to them.

“The diversity of projects that are being funded shows that local communities have a passion to create something great in their area.

“We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

Since it was launched three years ago, the programme has allocated more than £43 million of funding to more than 10,000 projects nationally.

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. More information is available online at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.