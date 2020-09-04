Hillington Square regeneration objections are voiced in church

Freebridge Community Housing has come under fire as residents met up to discuss their next steps regarding housing development plans on their doorsteps.

All Saints Church on Hillington Square was the venue for a meeting on Tuesday as those living on Bridge Street and All Saints Street voiced concerns over the regeneration scheme for the estate.

Among the objections raised concerning the development were taller blocks being inappropriate to the conservation area, parking issues arising from new properties and drainage problems.

There are also concerns about the proximity of the new-build to existing properties, some being listed buildings.

Father Adrian Ling, who attended the meeting, said: “I think there is a very rushed air about the scheme. I do not think Freebridge have thought everything through judging by the illustrations of Norris House and the bicycle sheds down the bottom are surely not enough for a mobility scooter and charger.”

West Norfolk councillor Lesley Bambridge explained the process for raising objections to the application on the council’s website before September 11.

She added that the development would adversely affect views into and out of the area, while the drainage board are “not very happy”due to the nature of the existing medieval houses’ drains.

Local architect Richard Waite, whose offices and family properties are located on Bridge Street, said: “I do not want to be saying in 40-years, like my father did when he objected to Hillingston Square in 1964, that I told you so in 10,12 years time because it is too late for the environment.”

One of the organisers, Deborah Holman, who lives on Bridge Street said they were not adopting an attitude of “not in my backyard” but were rather ensuring the changes are carried out in the right manner.

She added: “Freebridge has become a bad neighbour, trashing a conservation area and Grade II listed properties.

“I do not think we can trust them, they do not come back and we really need to push them really hard to say ‘clean up your act’ and look at the planning proposition.”

Freebridge has arranged for residents to meet chief executive Anita Jones and director of housing Sophie Bates at the end of the month, but residents agreed they would prefer for this to take place before the September 11 deadline.

In response to concerns being raised over the regeneration of Hillington Square, Freebridge’s boss has said the service is “fully aware” of the need to take these comments on board.

Chief executive Anita Jones said the scheme was developed in consultation with Historic England and the borough council’s conservation officer.

Freebridge feel the plans show sensitivity to what surrounds the estate.

This is due to the proposed use of materials and colour palette, and the demolition of some of the remaining blocks in favour of a more traditional street-scene of town-house style homes.

Mrs Jones added: “We do understand the concerns that local residents have about the demolition and construction work that will take place, and the contractor we eventually employ will be fully aware of the need to take these on board when planning how the final phases will be completed.

“And we also appreciate the issues in respect of parking on All Saints Street and Bridge Street which is why the overall plan sees a lower number of properties on the site than was originally planned, an increased parking provision, and parking spaces planned at the rear of the proposed properties, with rear access and gardens designed to encourage their use.

“In the meantime we have invited residents to meet with us to discuss the concerns they have about these final plans.”

The plans have been submitted to the council so anyone wishing to express views on what is being proposed can comment on them, as part of the normal planning process, via the borough council website before September 11.

