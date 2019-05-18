Hillington Square’s regeneration hailed

The regeneration project at Freebridge’s Hillington Square estate in Lynn has won another award in the Eastern Region Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) awards.

The award presented on Wednesday in Bury St Edmunds which was given in the Regeneration category was presented to representatives of Freebridge Community Housing, Field + Mawson LLP - the architects currently working on the project, Lovell Partnership - the construction firm who completed work on the first four stages and G C Baxter & Associates – quantity surveyors on the project.

As a winner of the Eastern Region award the regeneration project is now put forward to the National RICS awards that will take place on the October 4 in London.

We are delighted that the Hillington Square project has won another award"-Tony Hall, Freebridge's chief executive

The RICS judges commended the team behind the project “as two thirds through its overall redevelopment, the benefits to the local residents and surrounding community can be seen already” and stated that the work completed so far “has not only improved the standard of living for its residents, but improved their sense of belonging, safety and community”.

Tony Hall, Freebridge’s chief executive, said “We are delighted that the Hillington Square project has won another award, and are particularly pleased that it won in the Regeneration category.

“It was always our intention from the outset to ensure that the work we needed to do with the estate extended to more than just the refurbishment of the existing buildings and an award like this means that others agree that this approach was the right one and one that is working.”

Work on the Hillington Square project continues with tenders being currently sought for the next stage of construction work, after which plans will be made for the completion of the final phases.