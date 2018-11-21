Historian joins supporters at Gaywood church Christmas fair

St Faiths Christmas Fair at Gaywood church Rooms Pictured FLtoR Rev Karlene Kerr. Rev Andrew Maguire.Dr Paul Richards. Richard Parr.Ann Ess. Rev Julie Boyd.. (5472930)

Well-known historian Dr Paul Richards just couldn’t resist giving visitors a brief history of Gaywood when he officially opened St Faith’s Church Christmas Fair on Saturday.

As a Freeman of King’s Lynn, former Mayor and Honorary Alderman, Dr Richards was deputising for Borough Mayor and Mayoress, Nick and Cheryl Daubney.

Before cutting a length of festive tinsel, Dr Richards, a popular local historian, spoke of Gaywood's colourful past that included horse fairs and the Bagge family estate surrounding Gaywood Hall. Parts of the original estate now form the Gaywood Park housing estate.

The fair was also the last fund-raising event to be arranged under the direction of Ann Ess who is stepping down and handing over to St Faith’s churchwarden, Ian Swinton.

Mrs Ess was thanked for all her hard work over the years and given a bouquet by St Faith’s Rector, the Rev Julie Boyd.

Rev Boyd paid tribute to Mrs Ess and her husband Eric, two of the stalwart team of volunteers who ensure that everything runs smoothly at the fund-raising fairs held for the church each year.

Dr Richards spoke of the importance of fund-raising events that ensure the centuries-old church is kept in good order while at the same time such social events reach out to the wider community.

St Faiths Christmas Fair at Gaywood church Rooms Pictured in Santa's Grotto- Maureen Gosling. Santa. Elizabeth Westwood.. (5472931)

A total of £1,402 was raised and this money is used for the worship and mission of St Faith’s where Anglicans and Methodists worship together.

Rev Boyd said it was wonderful to see so many people coming together for the Christmas Fair, it is a great start to St Faith’s preparations for Christmas.

Mrs Ess said there was a happy, friendly, family atmosphere and she will continue to be involved as a helper with the event.

St Faith’s next major festive event will be its Christmas Tree Festival starting on Friday, December 7, when there will be around 30 trees decorated by individuals and organisations.

During the four-day event there will be two evening concerts and a Coffee Morning and More event in the Church Rooms on Saturday, December 8 from 10am .

More information is available from the St Faith’s Church office on 01553 774916.