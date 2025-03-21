An established Lynn author has released his latest work all about Lynn’s history.

Dr Paul Richards is the author behind King’s Lynn: A Potted History, a 96-page book about the port town, starting from 1100.

The book includes information about The Wash, Lynn’s international and coastal trades, railways, docks, the town during the First and Second World War and more.

Dr Paul Richards has released his book all about Lynn’s history. Picture: Ian Burt

Dr Richards was “born and bred” in Lynn, going on to study for a BA and PhD degrees in History in Birmingham before returning to Lynn to teach at the College of West Anglia as well as the Open University.

He was also a borough councillor for Lynn and West Norfolk and served as mayor between 1998 and 2000.

His first book, History of King’s Lynn, was published in 1990 and he has written articles on local and regional history.

An artists image of the Southgates in the 1440s

Dr Richard’s book is the latest in Amberley book’s 'Potted History' series.

To accompany his research, Dr Richards has compiled a number of images of the town’s history throughout the years taken by various photographers.

An old picture of Lynn's High Street that is in A Potted History

A vehicle in Lynn during the 1953 floods. This picture also features in Paul Richards's book

The Tuesday Market Place bustling in the 60s, this also features in Paul Richard's book

Lynn's South Quay in the 1960s, a picture that features in Paul Richard's book

King’s Lynn: A Potted History is available to buy from major book retailers, including Amazon. It is also available to download as an e-book.