Dr Paul Richards releases book about the history of King’s Lynn
An established Lynn author has released his latest work all about Lynn’s history.
Dr Paul Richards is the author behind King’s Lynn: A Potted History, a 96-page book about the port town, starting from 1100.
The book includes information about The Wash, Lynn’s international and coastal trades, railways, docks, the town during the First and Second World War and more.
Dr Richards was “born and bred” in Lynn, going on to study for a BA and PhD degrees in History in Birmingham before returning to Lynn to teach at the College of West Anglia as well as the Open University.
He was also a borough councillor for Lynn and West Norfolk and served as mayor between 1998 and 2000.
His first book, History of King’s Lynn, was published in 1990 and he has written articles on local and regional history.
Dr Richard’s book is the latest in Amberley book’s 'Potted History' series.
To accompany his research, Dr Richards has compiled a number of images of the town’s history throughout the years taken by various photographers.
King’s Lynn: A Potted History is available to buy from major book retailers, including Amazon. It is also available to download as an e-book.