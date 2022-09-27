Two popular Lynn events that were postponed earlier this month after the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death have been rescheduled to take place this Sunday.

Heritage Open Day and Classic Car Day, which were originally planned for Sunday, September 11, are now set to attract crowds to the town this weekend.

There will now be extra spaces for more classic cars to be displayed.

Heritage Open Day in King's Lynn in 2019

The borough council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, Cllr Graham Middleton, said: “I can’t thank the members of the Civic Society enough for what they have done in rescheduling this event at such short notice.

“The heritage of King’s Lynn is of national importance so helping people to connect with that through this event is vitally important in preserving it.

“They have moved mountains to achieve this and I would like to particularly thank the organising committee of the society and the owners/managers of the venues that people will be able to visit for their hard work and flexibility in making it happen.

Classic Car Rally in King's Lynn in 2017

“I’m also pleased that we have found space for 50 additional classic car enthusiasts to sign up and show off their vintage vehicle.”

Classic car spaces are free in the Tuesday Market Place but must be pre-booked by visiting west-norfolk.gov.uk/classiccar

For operational reasons, not all venues and performers have been able to take part on the revised date but the Civic Society estimates that at least 47 of the 55 venues originally scheduled to be included will be open and the majority of performances will still take place.

A revised schedule of events has been put together and is available on the Civic Society’s website at kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk.

Kim Leonard, a member of the Civic Society’s Heritage Open Day organising committee, said: “This hasn’t been an easy job but with a huge amount of effort and goodwill, we have been able to reschedule this important annual event.

“Our society exists to protect our rich heritage and use its potential in realising the town’s ambitions. One of the important ways we do this is by showcasing a range of venues through Heritage Open Day so people can learn about the vitality and importance of our heritage, and appreciate its pivotal role in the town’s future.

“I would like to thank the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk for its advice and support in helping us to achieve this – it has truly been a team effort and I am delighted we have been able to pull it off.”