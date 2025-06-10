A historic chapel has been forced to remain closed due to building damage.

St Nicholas’ Chapel, in Lynn, shut its doors on May 12 when a crack was discovered in one of its roof timbers.

At the time, members said they “must put public safety first” as the Churches Conservation Trust, a charity which saves historic churches at risk, postponed the popular Retro Party Experience, which was set for that weekend.

It is unclear when St Nicholas’ Chapel will reopen again

It was later confirmed that scheduled May and June events would not go ahead, with Lynn’s Minster on the Saturday Market Place hosting some of them instead.

A full inspection is now under way, with the information that comes from it to be used to plan works and measures to allow it to reopen.

A Facebook post from the chapel said: “All thanks to Retro Party Experience, Lumos Experiences, King's Lynn Community Choir, King's Lynn Festival Chorus and Norfolk Symphony Orchestra and our May and June hirers, for their understanding - and to King's Lynn Minster for accommodating some of those events.”

It is unclear when the venue will be open again, but the post added that it looks forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as it can.