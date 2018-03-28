Historic King’s Lynn vessel is shipshape and ready to sail

The restored Lynn fishing boat Baden Powell is now fully dressed for summer following the installation of a set of replica sails.

The sails were installed on Lynn’s South Quay last Thursday under the expert supervision of sailmaker Steven Hall, pictured above.

The sails were made at his loft on the River Blackwater at Tollesbury in Essex.

Project volunteers have been making the ropes and blocks that will enable the crew to set her sails to the wind for some part of the trips, so that passengers will be able to experience how the first owners, the Cook family, sailed the boat on her first cockling trips in the early 20th century.

It is believed that there was no engine on board until the 1930s.

The boat is due to be running passenger trips along the River Great Ouse and out into the Wash during the summer.

Bookings will open soon via www.floatmyboat.co.uk.