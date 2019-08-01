Historic King's Lynn ferry comes to a standstill due to 'very rare problem'

Lynn’s historic West Lynn ferry was forced to stop operating for over an hour today due to a “very rare problem.”

The ferry had to stop at 2.45pm this afternoon as the boat came to a standstill in the River Great Ouse.

The boat is due to be back up and running around 4.30pm according to the owner.

This picture was taken at 3.20pm (14624646)

Owner Gail Kingston said: “There was a problem with the sandbank.Every now and again the river just drops from the bottom so the ferry is unable to sail.

“This is a very race occurrence.”

Mrs Kingston said this would mean “five to six” trips were affected.

She also dismissed rumours circulating around the town that the ferry has been sold.

Along with her husband Steve, the owners have been looking for investors to come in with bids for the ferry.

Former fisherman Ben Ellis had been in negotiations with owners Steve and Gail Kingston last summer and had already secured half the finance needed to buy the business.

But hopes that he could gain financial help through the Norfolk County Council managed LEADER fund, which provides European cash to help small businesses, were dashed when he was told West Lynn is considered part of urban Lynn and is therefore not eligible.