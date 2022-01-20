Borough council officials confirmed Lynn’s Mart is going ahead this year, subject to Government guidance.

The historic event is traditionally held in February and based on the Tuesday Market Place.

However, last year it was cancelled due to Covid.

Opening of the Lynn annual Mart 2020. Pictured King’s Lynn Mayor Geoff Hipperson.

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: “I’m delighted to see the historic Mart return next month, subject to following Government guidance at the time.

“For over 800 years the Mart has been a key event in the West Norfolk calendar and something that residents look forward to each year. I was disappointed that the national Covid-19 lockdown last February meant that it could not be held in 2021, and it was missed by many, but will be pleased to see the bright colours and sounds bring the Tuesday Market Place to life again this year.”

Cllr Stuart Dark, leader of the borough council, added: “The Mart is the first of many great events being held in West Norfolk this year. When it returns each February it attracts thousands of people to King’s Lynn town centre, it entertains and excites them.

"It is also the start of an exciting events season in West Norfolk that includes local Platinum Jubilee activities this year as well as the return of Festival Too.”