A fresh chapter for an historic Lynn inn began on Friday with the opening of the Wenns Chop and Ale House.

Visitors poured through the doors of what was originally the former Wenns pub on Saturday Market Place and there has been a steady stream ever since, said its manager Paul Turner.

"Customers have said they are delighted to see the premises open once again and like having the traditional pub back in town. It's a new era for the building," he said.

Paul Turner, general manager on the opening day on Friday

"It's had a complete refurbishment, keeping the character of the building, but giving it a modern feel," he said.

The inn is being run by Michael Baldwin, who owns The Bank House in Lynn and is president of West Norfolk Chamber. Co-directors of the business are Laurie Betts and Mike Wilson.

Food being served includes tapas-style dishes with small plates for sharing, steaks and grills and there is selection of real ales, bitters, craft beer and a large wine list.

There was a live music session on Sunday. Said Paul: "We are looking into having musicians come in regularly for chilled Sunday afternoon acoustic sets."

The Wenns also has rooms available to let out. At present there are five guest rooms and in future there will be seven.

Customers who want breakfast too, can go to The Bank House, a short distance away, said Paul.

The premises previously operated as Goldings, which closed in January.

