A historic Lynn pub has shut its doors to customers once again after the licensees decided to leave the business.

The company which oversees The Lattice House, on Chapel Street, which dates back to medieval times, says it is now looking for new licensees.

The pub, where the curtains have been shut in recent days, has had an uncertain few years, having changed hands a number of times after a short-lived period as Bishops of Chapel Street.

A spokesperson from Admiral Taverns said: "After careful consideration and discussions with the licensees, they have decided to leave the business.

"We are currently in the process of looking for new licensees to ensure the successful future of the Lattice House and anyone interested should please get in touch on 01244 321 171."