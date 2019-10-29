Glasses will be raised this week celebrating the reopening of Lynn's historic Lattice House.

The 15th century former coaching inn has been taken over by new landlord Gary Haime, who is a director of several pubs and clubs in the Wisbech area.

New managers Mikey Dennis and Peter Ryan, will be heading up the team at the Chapel Street pub and are busy preparing for the doors to open at noon on Thursday.

New managers of Lynn's Lattice House are Mikey Dennis, left, and Peter Ryan (20403984)

Mikey told the Lynn News: "The Lattice House is going back to its roots as a community-based drinking pub. It has always been an important place in the town and back in the 1980s it was booming.

"I think the people of Lynn have got their eyes on this place and will be keen to return. We hope to see people who used to frequent the place in the past come back to enjoy an excellent pint and enjoy the atmosphere of this special building. We can't wait for it to reopen."

Mr Haime is a director of five pubs in Wisbech – the Coyote Bar, VIP Lounge, Hare and Hound, Kennedy's and the Black Bear – as well as a restaurant.

The Lattice House - Chapel Street. (20402178)

The Lattice House will be offering drinks at low prices, such as Fosters and John Smiths at £1.95 per pint, and Strongbow's Dark Fruit and Cloudy Apple at £2.40. A range of cocktails will also be served.

Food is due to be served at the pub in about a month's time and the managers are in the process of hiring a chef. A team of five will run the pub and more staff will be hired to work in the kitchen.

"There is also scope for music to be played here, perhaps of a cabaret style or by acoustic singer-songwriters," said Mikey.

Peter has previously worked in the Wisbech area, including four years at Worzals restaurant.

Mikey has worked previously at Lynn Workers Club for two spells totalling about 15 months. He has spent the last two months working with Peter behind the scenes in preparation for the reopening.

The Lattice House will be open from noon to midnight from Sunday to Thursday and from noon until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.