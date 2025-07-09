A historic pub, which has recently been taken on by new owners, has officially reopened today.

The Lattice House has opened its doors once again, after new owners Perry Sturge and Daniel High announced they took the business on in May.

The pub, which has been rebranded as having a bar and grill area upstairs, opened at 12pm today, serving lunch items.

The Lattice House has reopened today. Picture: Kris Johnston

In the evening, the eatery will offer a number of main meals, including steaks, fajitas and ribs.

The downstairs of the venue will serve as a pub and bar area, real ales, cocktails, spirits and wine, priced at a “competitive rate”, as well as bar-style food.

At lunchtime, jacket potatoes, ciabattas and more will be available from 12-4pm.

A carvery will be available on Sundays, offering an array of different meats.

The pub has had numerous owners throughout the years and has closed on several occasions.

However, Perry and Daniel believe that they have made the building “sustainable” to run.