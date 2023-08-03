A historic Lynn pub has reopened under new ownership, bringing in a fresh but traditional look.

The Crown & Mitre located on Ferry Street is now in the hands of Will Clayton who has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

The pub has maintained its nautical theme and is full of antiques from anchors to compasses. It even has an anchor chain as a footrest at the bar.

The Crown & Mitre has a number of nautical antiques on display

Will said: “When I heard it was available I had to put in an offer. The main bar in the pub is adorned with a huge amount of nautical memorabilia and knick-knacks accumulated over the last 30 years by the previous landlord.

“We have kept them all and just had a really good clean and tidy up. The conservatory has a lovely vine that gives grapes which we have kept alive. We have now got the bar open - we are and always will be primarily a pub.”

The pub is looking to introduce a food menu at the end of the month.

The Crown & Mitre have a number of cocktails on their menu

Will said: “It will be more to the gastro end of the spectrum but still feature pub classics like slow-cooked Norfolk lamb shank shepherd's pie.”

Will described himself as a “Norfolk boy” and was born in Lynn. As well as the Crown & Mitre, he also owns the Cork & Bottle wine bar in London’s Leicester Square and has a share in the Belgian Monk bar in Norwich.

“I'm a bit of a ‘bon vivant’ who loves to travel and bring back food and drink experiences found en route,” said Will.

Grape vines coat the roof of part of the pub

The Crown & Mitre has a stock of real ales from nearby breweries along with WhataHoot gin and rum from the Rusty Krab.

A variety of eye-catching cocktails are also on offer.

Will added: “Our cocktail list is not your average list and has twists on many of the classics.”

Take a peak inside the Crown & Mitre

The Crown & Mitre on Ferry Street in Lynn

There are already lots of plans for the future of the Crown & Mitre, including investments in the terrace area which overlooks the quay along with upgrades in the new year to the kitchens and toilets and introducing private rooms to hire.