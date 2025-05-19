A historic pub, which has been closed for several months, has new owners with exciting plans for the venue.

Perry Sturge and Daniel High are the proud new owners of The Lattice House in Lynn.

The duo have recently purchased the building, with the idea of celebrating the pub’s lengthy history in the town as well as turning it into a “bar and grill”.

The Lattice House pub in Lynn has new owners

The pub has been host to several owners throughout the years, but Perry and Daniel think they have got what it takes to keep the Lattice House thriving.

It closed earlier this year for unknown reasons, which were not linked to noise complaints raised by nearby residents to West Norfolk Council.

Perry, who will be the “face of the business”, said: “Obviously, it has been run by different owners many times as a pub, we are trying to lean towards the food side. It would be hard to compete with other venues.”

Some of the plans include having a function room upstairs to hold conferences and banquet experiences as well as potential Tudor experiences.

Downstairs, a lounge and bar area would serve cocktails and real ales, while the upstairs area would be a restaurant/ grill house.

Perry, who used to own and run a mobile bar business, added: “Lynn needs something like that, we are really going off feedback from what people have been saying to us.”

Daniel, who runs nightclubs Rewind and Dr Thirsties, and Perry, are aiming to have the Lattice House open again by mid-June.

Perry said: “I have been wanting to go into business with Danny for some time. We are looking to push forward and get on with the restaurant side of things.

“I am excited and nervous. We are hoping to be the first people (in quite a while) to make it work.”

The Lattice House is also hiring staff and has already employed some workers who were previously at the pub.