Historic refurbished pub due to reopen at Newton by Castle Acre

Eighteenth century pub The George and Dragon at Newton by Castle Acre is due to reopen in June following complete refurbishment.

Care has been taken to maintain a sense of history at the pub but modern features have been added, such as electric car charging points. A ten-room motel is located next door.

The Pig Shed Motel will offer ground level drive-in drive-out en suite double rooms with two for disabled people. It will run independently of the George and Dragon, but the two businesses side by side are designed to compliment each other.

Wells Deli, in conjunction with proprietor and general manager Tiffany Turner and head chef Tiago Rodrigues have brought their wealth of hospitality experience to the the pub, known locally as the “Newton George”.

They plan simple dishes rich in flavour, using seasonal ingredients from Norfolk and around the world. Plenty of vegan and vegetarian dishes will feature on the menu along with meat and fish options such as burgers, ribs, steaks, traditional home-made pies, fish and chips and Ploughman’s lunches.

Said Tiffany: “The UK’s vegan movement is growing. As a nation we are becoming far more adventurous about how we use vegetables. We will always serve pub classics, but we know how people love having the chance to try things like spicy laska from Malaysia and Singapore and bean stews from Mongolia.

“Fresh herbs, spices, citrus fruits and pulses with seasonal cabbage, kale and beans, for example, create wonderful flavours and exciting dishes.

“The single gluten-free vegetarian option, listed at the foot of so many a menu, will become a thing of the past at the George and Dragon.”

At the rear of the pub is the Pickwick Club Room, a brand new party room which seats up to 60 people and opens onto a covered terrace, seating up to a further 150 and overlooking the countryside.

“We have created a party space where we can work closely with local organisations and individuals to create tailor-made menus and party plans to suit every celebration, large or small,” said Tiffany.

The original interior has a Dickensian feel with low ceilings, old leather chairs, leather-bound books and carefully chosen lighting. The front door opens into a traditional bar area serving real ales and there are four dining rooms with log burners and open fires.

Tiffany said: “We greatly look forward to working alongside our village neighbours and with the new Pig Shed Motel next door.”

Car charging points will be suitable for all electric vehicles and bookings can be made with the front of house staff.

The George and Dragon is due to open on Friday, June 29.